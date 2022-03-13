WELLS — A 64-year-old Emmons woman was injured when the pickup she was driving crashed into a tree Saturday afternoon on the southwest side of Wells.
Beth Marie Hagmann was driving a northbound 2002 Ford F150 on Highway 22 at 2:18 p.m. and was near the intersection with Sixth Street when the truck left the roadway, the State Patrol said.
Hagmann was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health Services in Albert Lea.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and it's unclear if Hagmann was wearing a seatbelt.
