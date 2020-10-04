The Jeddeloh family isn’t likely to look back fondly on August 2020.
Rick Jeddeloh, his wife, Kirsten, and their daughter, Clara, 12, spent long stretches of the month isolated from each other in their own Mankato home after the two adults tested positive for COVID-19.
More than a month later, Rick and Kirsten still have lingering COVID side effects. Rick lost 16 pounds while isolating and experiences shortness of breath after washing the car or taking a walk in their neighborhood. Kirsten has yet to regain her full sense of smell or taste yet.
After their difficult experiences with COVID, the Mankato family wants people to know the virus shouldn’t be taken lightly.
“I hope nobody has to go through what our family had to go through,” Rick said.
Their difficult late summer started when Rick developed a cough after a dinner out with family friends. Rick figured it was just allergies until he started feeling warmer than usual.
For a guy whose temperature regularly sits in the 97-degree range, a temperature over 100 was unusual. He tested positive for COVID on July 29.
Breathing difficulties and sporadic at best sleep accompanied the heightened body temperature. Isolating from his wife and daughter made him realize how mentally taxing the disease is.
“It’s painful,” he said. “Emotionally, it’s a painful disease.”
He described times when he felt exhausted yet still unable to sleep at 3 a.m. The downstairs room where he isolated makes him feel uneasy to this day, as does his home office across the hall.
The memories from his solitary ordeal in that section of the house linger along with the shortness of breath. Meanwhile, Kirsten dealt with her own bout with COVID.
A house divided
Both parents having the illness at the same time forced them to isolate in different parts of the house. Kirsten stayed mostly in a room upstairs apart from setting food out for Rick downstairs.
Clara, who didn’t have COVID but still quarantined because she was in contact with her parents, passed some of the time by making elaborate blanket forts in the living room. Before going to sleep, she’d Facetime with her mom in the other room.
Kirsten said COVID made it feel like she got hit by a semi-truck. She’d go check on Rick and then return to her quarantine room to sleep for a couple of hours at a time at best.
Their positive tests came as a shock. Kirsten, a teacher in the St. Clair School District, described the family as “rule followers” when it came to COVID.
They avoided large gatherings, canceled a trip and stayed home for months on end apart from the one dinner with family friends.
“The one time we let our guard down and went ‘It’s not that big of a deal, we can eat at a restaurant,’ we got it,” Kirsten said.
Days into home isolation, Mayo Clinic Health System’s COVID team called Rick to tell him he should come to the hospital. They’d been monitoring his temperature, oxygen and pulse after he tested positive and noticed his oxygen levels were low.
Rick thought he’d go in, receive some breathing therapy and be on his way back home to finish recovering. His heart sank when an X-ray revealed he had COVID pneumonia and would need to be hospitalized.
COVID pneumonia is a common complication among the 10-15% of people with more severe cases, said Dr. Abraham Joseph, who treated Rick in the hospital. Rick remained hospitalized for five days.
He was prescribed remdesivir, an antiviral medication now authorized for emergency use. Small studies into the drug suggest it can help COVID patients, Joseph said.
“While we give this drug, we want them in the hospital,” he said. “We monitor their blood count; also we monitor the inflammatory markers to see how they’re doing on a daily basis.”
Rick responded well to the medication. He praised the caring nurses and doctors who treated him, saying he was thankful they alerted him to come in when he did.
Mayo’s COVID teams help catch problems early after diagnoses, Joseph said, which helps start treatments sooner.
“The COVID team plays a big role in identifying these patients who are going from mild to moderate to severe disease,” he said.
While grateful for the care he received, Rick’s time in the hospital wasn’t any easier than his seclusion at home. His family couldn’t visit him so he was even more isolated than before, and he remained sleep-deprived.
Kirsten told him the second day he was in the hospital he called or Facetimed home 13 times in one hour without realizing it. And the situation at home wasn’t much better.
Clara still didn’t have COVID — and never ended up getting it — but the stress of isolation on top of both parents having it was weighing on her to the point she just needed a hug one night, Kirsten said.
So the mother and daughter geared up. They made protective gowns by cutting holes in garbage bags, donned N95 masks and went out to their screen porch.
“We literally held our breath for as long as we could, looked the opposite way and we just hugged,” Kirsten said.
Then they stepped away, caught their breaths and embraced again.
“We cheated in the world of COVID, but you kind of have to pick your good and your bad,” Kirsten said. “She needed that. She needed that.”
Rick, who realized he didn’t say a proper goodbye to his wife and daughter when he went to the hospital, prayed he’d be able to see them again. He said Clara, who turned 12 in late August — the family stayed in to celebrate — showed strength through what ended up being nearly a month before they were all out of isolation.
“She got through it,” he said. “She’s as brave of a little girl as I’ve known.”
Rick came home still needing oxygen after his five days in the hospital. After living through a prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment about 10 years ago — he now raises money to help cancer patients through the American Cancer Society — he has enough perspective to contrast that experience against COVID.
COVID was harder, he said.
At least with cancer — before COVID anyway — your loved ones could be there for your treatments, surgeries and recovery. COVID isn’t like that.
Because it’s so easy to spread, people face solitary recoveries without loved ones comforting them at their bedside or offering encouragement post-surgery. One of the many cruelties of the illness is how patients often have to go it alone.
“It affects people that you love in ways, if you’ve never had it, you’ll never understand,” Rick said. “The isolation of COVID is one of the worst things people have to go through.”
The kindness of friends, family and neighbors greatly helped. They received meal deliveries and offers to take in Clara if both parents were hospitalized.
Rick and Kirsten said a collective effort will also be needed for the country to overcome the pandemic. Both lamented how basic pandemic guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing became political.
“I don’t think it’s going away at the election,” Kirsten said. “It’s going to take people being smart, wearing their masks, socially distancing, not doing the big parties in the big groups for us to get to the vaccine stage.”
With influenza season set to overlap with the pandemic soon, Rick said they hope sharing their story can help people understand the seriousness of the illness, even for those who are relatively diligent about it.
His message to people who hear about his family’s story is to follow the scientific guidelines.
“COVID isn’t and shouldn’t be political,” he said. “Most will recover, some won’t. And we don’t yet know the long-lasting effects of the virus. So be responsible and take care of each other.”
And most important, he added, “hug the ones you love.”
