MANKATO — A Mankato senior home worker is accused of a third sexual assault on a resident with Alzheimer's disease.
Olabamidele Olumide Bewaji, 52, of Mankato, was charged with a third count of criminal sexual conduct Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Last week a witness reported seeing a man later identified as Bewaji sexually assaulting his 83-year-old mother at The Pillars of Mankato. The son witnessed the assault on a web video feed from a camera in his mother's room, court complaints said. Bewaji reportedly told authorities it was the second time he had sex with the woman after she initiated the encounters.
Investigators subsequently found surveillance footage showing Bewaji sexually assaulted the woman three times, the new charges said.
