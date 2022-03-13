I talk to a lot of businesses and organizations and virtually every one is in a constant struggle to find employees.
It’s a real problem that doesn’t look like it’s going to go away.
I often hear that there are too many people who just don’t want to work. I guess I don’t know anyone in that category, but I’m sure they exist. Still everyone needs to eat, have a place to live and pay some bills, so just suddenly deciding you don’t “want” to work anymore isn’t really an option.
There does appear there are more people who don’t “have” to work or can cut back on work because they have enough money to get by and be happy.
Looking at the unemployment rate it might seem there aren’t that many people out of work. Minnesota’s unemployment rate fell to 2.9% last month, which is about as low as it gets in the best of times. (The lowest it’s ever been in Minnesota was 2.5% in 1999.)
But the unemployment rate doesn’t count people who aren’t looking for a job and have dropped out of the job market.
More telling is Minnesota’s labor force participation rate — which measures the percent of the population age 16 and up that is working statewide. That number has dropped from more than 70% pre-pandemic to 67.6 percent today.
So there is clearly a larger share of potential workers who don’t have jobs.
Many of those who’ve dropped out appear to be people who retired a little early during the pandemic.
Goldman Sachs said that 2.5 million of the 5 million workers missing from the labor force are retirees, and 1.5 million of them are early retirees. A Federal Reserve analysis found that more than 3 million people “likely retired earlier than they would have otherwise” during the pandemic.
Some of the youngest retirees may come back to the workforce — or maybe not, depending on how they’re doing financially.
Then there are quite a few people, mostly women, who have younger kids who left the workforce during the pandemic and aren’t coming back to work because of the high cost of daycare. It simply makes no sense to them to be away from their young kids only to make just enough money to pay someone else to take care of them.
And there is quite a bit of evidence that potential employees, especially younger ones, are taking jobs but they’re being a lot more choosy about what job they will accept. And they have no qualms about leaving a job that they don’t like and doesn’t fulfill them.
If workers can’t negotiate more flexible work schedules or a more reasonable workload, they know they can walk away and find a job that will give them what they need.
That can create big headaches for businesses that have to walk a tightrope between accommodating employees and covering shifts and accomplishing the needs of their business.
But it’s a refreshing new landscape for workers. They long had to do pretty much whatever was asked of them, toiled for years and years and then maybe got cut loose without a thought about their dedication when there was a corporate “restructuring.”
It’s going to be complicated navigating the new power balance on the employee-employer landscape, but maybe it’ll be for the good.
