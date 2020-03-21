The COVID pandemic sweeping across the nation has left many places void of one thing: people.
Gymnasiums once full of hoops fans are now empty arenas that janitors peek in on. Bars usually full of patrons watching sports on television are deep cleaned and awaiting to open their doors again.
For some, creaky swings blowing in the wind at a playground may conjure up an eerie horror movie scene. For others, the silence is a respite from the normal everyday bustle.
One thing is for sure, things right now are different.
