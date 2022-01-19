Alastair Weston is hoping a venue mixing music, art, recording studio and cafe will increase Mankato’s draw as a destination.
“I’d like to get to the point of people coming from the Cities to watch our shows and buy our stuff. The more interesting places there are here the more you have an arts and music scene.”
Weston hopes that by mid-February he will have Enchanted Muse open at 727 and 731 South Front St.
The building, which most recently housed the Mankato Ballet Company, was extensively remodeled before the ballet company used it and Weston has been doing more renovations. Mankato Ballet is now in part of a new building at 1650 Tullamore St., near River Hills Mall.
He plans to have the cafe open every day. “There will be typical coffeehouse hours for the breakfast and lunch crowd. Light fare, juices. And we’ll have vegan and gluten-free fare for those who want it,” Weston said.
“We’ll have Keurig coffee for on-the-go and French press coffee for those who want to linger.”
He’s also partnering with Curiosi-Tea in North Mankato to operate a tea lounge offering hot teas and selling leaf teas.
Enchanted Muse will feature a large art gallery space. “It will be for art displays, but I also want to work with artists to merchandize their art. People are just as likely to buy art on a T-shirt or on a purse or something.”
Besides consignment art, art classes and other events, including fashion shows, are planned.
He will host live music, focusing on nontraditional venues. “We’ll have a jazz night, swing night, EDM night. There’s been a lot of requests for electronic dance music,” Weston said.
“Everyone is excited about having the gallery and cafe and the music. We’re trying to be a family-friendly venue for music where you can bring your children and grandparents.”
Weston, who was in internet broadcasting years ago, also plans a full music recording studio and broadcast studio for use by podcasters and others. “I still have an entire studio of equipment I will put in.”
Heidi Wyn, owner of Curiosi-Tea House in upper North Mankato, said she’s excited for the collaboration with Weston.
“It’s good to have another place to have good tea and art and conversation,” she said.
“He will have me pick different teas seasonally and to complement whatever’s on his menu. I have quite a few years doing that now so I feel I have enough experience to recommend things,” she said.
Wyn, who moved her business from Old Town Mankato to Commerce Drive three years ago, faced plenty of challenges, including a year of major road construction on Commerce Drive two years ago and then the pandemic. She said it remains challenging to get her teas, almost all of which are imported.
“COVID affected us hugely with shortages. We were 2½ months behind. We’re getting some tea back in stock finally.”
More than a year ago, Wyn opened a second location in Winona. “First we just did retail sales there during COVID, then this past spring we opened it for tea and food. Winona is similar to Mankato, a college town, on the river.”
Weston has been working on the project for about a year, during which he’s been operating an online store (enchantedmuse.store).
His request for his final conditional-use permits is before the city and he’s working on his permit for operating the cafe.
Now living in Mankato, Weston grew up in Minneapolis and his family owned and operated a number of restaurants, including the Fuji Ya, one of the first Japanese restaurants to open in the Twin Cities. The family recently retired from the restaurant business.
“I will have some of the things from Fuji Ya that I will put up at Enchanted Muse.”
