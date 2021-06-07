MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's pandemic progress continues to offer encouragement, with only two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the region Monday.
Area counties haven't combined for more than eight new cases in the Minnesota Department of Health's daily update since May 28. The last time the region had such a run of low case counts was about a year ago.
The nine-county region also had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Monday, keeping its pandemic toll at 245.
Minnesota had two more COVID-19 deaths statewide. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,467.
Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties each had one new case Monday. The other seven area counties had no new cases.
A total of 101,484 residents 16 and older in the region were fully vaccinated as of Monday. The total equals about 54.2% of the region's 16-and-older population.
The number of regional residents 16 and older with at least first doses is 108,622, or 58%.
Statewide, about 60.1% of the 16-and-older population are completely vaccinated and 65.2% have at least one dose.
