Inflation isn’t only being fueled by increasing gas prices. Higher residential and business energy prices are adding to those concerns throughout Minnesota.
The average price for a gallon of propane is $2.61, up 63% in Minnesota from one year ago, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. And electric rate increases, from two of the state’s largest utility providers — Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy — are expected to rise another 6% into the summer cooling season.
Earlier in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced record inflation levels, spurred in part by these increasing energy costs. The Consumer Price Index, a measure of key items citizens regularly purchase, is up 8.7 percent from a year ago in the Twin Cities area.
And it’s a potpourri of price increases of key household needs from 2021. Groceries are up 14%; household energy spiked 40%; and motor vehicle gasoline costs were up 47%, reported the CPI.
While inflationary measures are more difficult to assess in Greater Minnesota, the CPI reports, lower average family incomes in rural counties may be adding to outstate concerns, according to University of Minnesota Extension economist Bridget Tuck, in a recent MinnPost article.
“We’ve historically (had) a little bit lower wages, but that matches our lower cost of living,” said Tuck, who resides in Henderson and is chair of the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board. “If you see that lower cost of living eroding, but your wage is not keeping pace, that does cause concern.”
Still, it’s those regular stops at the gas station that are wearing down drivers.
Rural Minnesotans heading to the pumps have seen a 70-cent increase in the price of unleaded gas in the past month. In a May 21 Free Press report, the lowest unleaded price per gallon was at $4.04; best diesel price was $5.19. Pump prices Saturday throughout Blue Earth County ranged from $4.69 to $4.74 per gallon for unleaded, with diesel prices ranging more widely from $5.23 at the Holiday station on Madison Avenue to $5.69 at numerous Kwik Trip stations, according to GasBuddy.com.
GasBuddy did, however, report the first national decrease in gas prices in months in its mid-June report. Nationally, the average price of unleaded gas had reached $5 per gallon.
With over 70 percent of Minnesotans concerned about inflation and the direction of the state’s economy, according to a recent MinnPost poll, the economy is back as the key issue for voters heading into the 2022 election season.
That’s quite a change from five years ago, when health care concerns overtook the economy as state voters’ primary issue, according to the U of M’s Office of Measurement Services. In its 2017 Minnesota State Survey, health care drew a 28.9% top concern among the voters, while the economy was second at 22.7%.
But inflationary pressures are complicated, impacted by over two years of a pandemic, supply disruptions, and the war in Ukraine. Still, increasing energy costs in nearly all commodities have spiked dramatically over the past year.
The June 13 EIA report listed a barrel of U.S. crude oil at $120.92, up from $70.11 in 2021. That price did dip to $107.62 on Friday. Other energy costs have also spiked in 2022: No. 2 fuel oil on March 28 was at $5.13, up from $4.05 a month ago and from $2.86 one year ago.
And with the recent bout of 90-degree temperatures, increasing utility costs are also expected throughout Minnesota.
Are energy increases justified?
Oil and gas industry profits are up 29.2% from a year ago, with the Chevron Corporation’s latest Dow Jones Industrial figures reporting a 44.2% profit. Those, along with approved rate increases for Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy, garnered the interest and concerns from consumer watchdog organizations.
Annie Levenson-Falk, executive director of the Minnesota Citizens Utility Board, said in February: “What we’re seeing is if people who are behind in their utility bills before the pandemic, they now owe substantially more than they did then. Generally speaking, people with lower incomes are suffering the brunt of the impact.”
Levenson-Falk recently told MinnPost that rural areas also typically have greater energy costs because there isn’t as much access to cheaper natural gas for heating and utility companies have fewer customers to spread costs.
But unlike electricity and natural gas, propane prices are not regulated by the state’s Public Utilities Commission. Often, residential consumers, as well as agricultural producers, are forced to negotiate prices with energy providers.
A Friday call to Ferrell Gas, a propane provider with national headquarters in Kansas but a propane provider for several regional counties, highlighted the fluctuating market. A customer service representative wouldn’t provide a propane price quote.
“I’m not giving a price quote to a newspaper,” she said.
Ten percent of Minnesota households use propane to heat their homes and many carried past-due bills from a colder than normal winter, when the average cost was at $2.37 a gallon, according to the EIA. With ever-growing price increases, state officials anticipate as families move through a summer season and into winter 2022-23.
Katie Sieben, chair of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, said as far back as December as monthly bills peaked: “As regulators, we can’t have our heads in the sand and ignore (economic) constraints, particularly for the residential class.”
Watchdog organizations and state regulators had also argued to minimize an estimated $662 million potential hit to customers in extra charges utilities such as Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy, and others were hit with due to the February 2021 winter storm that hit Texas.
Two administrative law judges in May said the utility companies were justified in rate increases to recoup some of those costs.
The Energy and Policy Institute, a national consumer watchdog organization, criticized the decision and warned it will further increase Minnesota utility bills in 2022.
