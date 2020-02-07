ST. PETER — St. Peter officials have a bright outlook on a completed energy efficiency project that brought new lighting to the city in recent years.
The city in 2017 hired the Ameresco renewable energy company to begin upgrading LED lighting on city streets and perform other capital improvements. Ameresco completed the $2.6 million project, made possible by the state’s Guaranteed Energy Savings Program, last year.
The project’s cost will be offset over time by the city’s energy savings as part of an agreement between St. Peter and the company.
“What’s really happening here is the amount of money we’re saving in energy is going to pay debt service,” said City Administrator Todd Prafke.
The agreement calls for Ameresco to pay the city the difference if the energy savings don’t offset the capital costs. The contract has a 20-year payback term.
Along with energy savings, Prafke said, the project improved lighting in the city’s downtown and residential areas. LED lights replaced older bulbs, while hundreds of lighting systems were either updated or replaced.
“The ability to direct the light better is a big advantage, and you can see that all over town,” Prafke said.
The project also added new wastewater treatment plant equipment used to kill pathogens in the latter stage of treatment. The previous ultraviolet disinfection unit was aging and starting to fail, said Director of Public Works Pete Moulton.
Ameresco and the city’s total scope of work included 12 city buildings and retrofitting about 1,000 lighting fixtures in six parks, said the organization’s Executive Vice President Louis Maltezos in a release.
“Our work with the city of St. Peter will not only lead to energy costs savings for the city, it will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions through heightened efficiency,” he said.
The savings associated with the project stem partly from the LED lights lasting longer than older bulbs. Longer life spans should mean less maintenance costs for upkeep.
The work was part of the city’s overall goal toward becoming more sustainable, Prafke said. The City Council began discussing the project in 2016. The work wrapped up in 2019.
