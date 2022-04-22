Rube Goldberg would have been proud.
In the spirit of the cartoonist/inventor known for his designs of complicated, outlandish contraptions to do simple, everyday chores, about 30 school teams from Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin gathered Friday at Minnesota State University to compete in the Engineering Machine Design Contest Championship.
In order to compete in the fifth annual EMDC Championship, which was hosted by the Minnesota State Engineering Center of Excellence, each of the Junior Division teams (5th-8th grade) and Senior Division teams (9th-12th grade) previously had to win regional competitions.
In keeping with the theme “Power the World,” teams had to design creative but overly complicated ways to turn the lights on.
Another 35 teams participated in a first-of-its-kind Reverse Engineering Challenge which required teams of three to five people to convert a device designed for one purpose to another.
The EMDC competition is held to inspire young students to consider engineering and related field as careers.
