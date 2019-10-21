MANKATO — The number of pupils in the Mankato Area Public School District continue to climb slightly.
Enrollment is up 2% this year, School Board members learned during their Monday meeting.
The district had 8,685 pupils on Oct. 1 — the official headcount date that is used each year to determine much of the funding districts receive. That is 177 more students than the district had at the same time last year.
Enrollment is actually down a fraction of a percent at the elementary level — from 4,089 to 4,084 pupils. But enrollment grew 4% at the secondary schools — from 4,419 to 4,601.
When a board member expressed surprise about the growth at the high school level, Director of Human Resources and Organizational Development Eric Hudspith said the district’s specialized career pathway programs are attracting more open enrollment students.
The number of students has climbed 19% over the last decade — or nearly 2% a year on average.
Continued growth is projected over the next five years, but at a lesser rate of a little under 1% annually.
Supt. Paul Peterson said district leaders are monitoring enrollment closely as they start to consider a potential referendum request to build new schools or expand existing facilities.
“To see these numbers continue to tick up allows us to take the next steps forward in our facilities planning process,” Peterson said. “If these numbers were flat we’d need to be thinking differently.”
Five of the district’s 11 elementary schools currently have more students than for which they were designed. Others are near capacity or need significant maintenance investments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.