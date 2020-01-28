Today
Family Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library; reader: Commissioner Mark Piepho.
Frozen 2 Party — 5:30 p.m., Le Center Public Library.
Dare to Self Care for Teens — 6 p.m., Waseca Public Library; for ages 13-18.
Presentation by Voices for Creative Non-Violence co-coordinator Kathy Kelly — 7 p.m., Our Lady of Good Counsel Conference Center, 170 Good Counsel Drive; free-will donations accepted.
MSU Performance Series: Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet — 7:30 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; tickets $10 in advance, $12 at door; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Open Mic Night — 9 p.m., Pub 500
Wednesday
Duplicate Bridge — 6:30 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Paper Plane Science — 3:45 p.m., Janesville Public Library; for ages 7-12.
Pfeffer games — Noon, WOW!Zone, Mankato; call 420-0740 for more information.
Pottery studio open — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; to purchase punch card for for more information, call 387-5501.
