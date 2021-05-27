Today
Highland Summer Theatre’s “The Complete History of America (Abridged) — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre, Mankato State University; order tickets at: carts.mnsu.edu/academics/theatre-arts/performances-tickets/ticket-information.
Friday
Highland Summer Theatre’s “The Complete History of America (Abridged) — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre, Mankato State University; order tickets at: carts.mnsu.edu/academics/theatre-arts/performances-tickets/ticket-information.
Music
The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Amy Manette Band
The Blue Boat — 5 p.m., Marc Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.
Mankato Ballet Company’s “Sleeping Beauty” — noon and 5 p.m., St. Peter High School Performing Arts Center; order tickets at: mankatoballet.org.
Highland Summer Theatre’s “The Complete History of America (Abridged) — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre, Mankato State University; order tickets at: carts.mnsu.edu/academics/theatre-arts/performances-tickets/ticket-information.
Music
Morgan Creek Vineyard, Cambria — Jim McGuire Trio
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Jam Boyz
Sunday
Mankato Ballet Company’s “Sleeping Beauty” — noon and 5 p.m., St. Peter High School Performing Arts Center; order tickets at: mankatoballet.org.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
