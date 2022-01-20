Fare for All (web only)

Fare for All volunteers package food items at their Twin Cities warehouse in 2016. The nonprofit comes to Mankato each month to sell discounted produce and meat. Monday the sale will be at Hosanna Lutheran Church, a new location.

 Courtesy Fare for All

Today

Hockey Day Minnesota Community Night — 4 p.m., Minnesota State University; $10;

hockeydaymnmankato.com/schedule.html.

North Mankato Taylor Library Winter Author series presentation by Peter Geye — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.

Friday

Hockey Day Minnesota Friday Night Lights — 4:30 p.m., MSU; $20; hockeydaymnmankato.com/schedule.html.

Music

The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Crista Bohlmann

Saturday

Hockey Day Minnesota — 8 a.m., MSU; $65;

hockeydaymnmankato.com/schedule.html.

Program: “Teddy Roosevelt: The Strenuous Life” — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library Auditorium, 100 E. Main St.

Burns Night program — 6 p.m., Maple River High School, Mapleton; tickets at Bare Roots flower shop and at the door.

Music

Anchor Bar and Grill, Madison Lake — 6 p.m., Another Time Around

Whitesidewalls concert — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; tickets $25 available at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, New Ulm Hy-Vee and online at: eventbrite.com/e/the-whitesidewalls-tickets-220128980707.

Sunday

Hockey Day Minnesota Family Day — 7 a.m., MSU; no admission fee;

hockeydaymnmankato.com/schedule.html.

Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s “Russian Treasures” — 3 p.m., St. Peter High School; tickets at: mankatosymphony.ticketleap.com.

Monday

Fare For All food sale — 3:30-5:30 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive, Mankato;

fareforall.thefoodgroupmn.org.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

