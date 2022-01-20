Today
Hockey Day Minnesota Community Night — 4 p.m., Minnesota State University; $10;
hockeydaymnmankato.com/schedule.html.
North Mankato Taylor Library Winter Author series presentation by Peter Geye — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Friday
Hockey Day Minnesota Friday Night Lights — 4:30 p.m., MSU; $20; hockeydaymnmankato.com/schedule.html.
Music
The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Crista Bohlmann
Saturday
Hockey Day Minnesota — 8 a.m., MSU; $65;
hockeydaymnmankato.com/schedule.html.
Program: “Teddy Roosevelt: The Strenuous Life” — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library Auditorium, 100 E. Main St.
Burns Night program — 6 p.m., Maple River High School, Mapleton; tickets at Bare Roots flower shop and at the door.
Music
Anchor Bar and Grill, Madison Lake — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
Whitesidewalls concert — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; tickets $25 available at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, New Ulm Hy-Vee and online at: eventbrite.com/e/the-whitesidewalls-tickets-220128980707.
Sunday
Hockey Day Minnesota Family Day — 7 a.m., MSU; no admission fee;
hockeydaymnmankato.com/schedule.html.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s “Russian Treasures” — 3 p.m., St. Peter High School; tickets at: mankatosymphony.ticketleap.com.
Monday
Fare For All food sale — 3:30-5:30 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive, Mankato;
fareforall.thefoodgroupmn.org.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
