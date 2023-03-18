SPRINGFIELD — Michelle Berberich knows about the struggles and rewards of opening small businesses in a small town.
She started a janitorial business in Springfield in 2015, later sold it, and in 2020 opened the Good Life Grooming dog-grooming business there.
When the town joined in the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation’s Rural Entrepreneurial Venture program a couple of years ago, she got involved in it. She started a Facebook page for REV and works with the town’s EDA to reach out and help other entrepreneurs in town.
“They bring in coaches and speakers and recently we’ve been doing a survey of businesses to see the pros and cons of doing business in Springfield and where they are struggling. That’s told us some things we didn’t know,” Berberich said.
They also started a ribbon-cutting program for new businesses. “We go and do the cutting of a ribbon and just give people some recognition for what they’re doing. It’s hard to have a small business in a small town, and they need a pat on the back and some recognition for what they’re doing.”
SMIF launched the REV program in 2017, using a Blandin Foundation grant, to give small rural communities resources and expertise to evaluate their needs and support the success of those starting or running small businesses (smifoundation.org/REV).
The REV program works with selected small towns over a three-year period, taking a targeted approach to entrepreneurial development through outreach, investment and community ecosystem building.
SMIF has been working with several communities, including Springfield, Montgomery and Mapleton.
Recently Compeer Financial, a large Farm Credit cooperative, became a financial partner to help SMIF to significantly expand the program to more small towns in southern Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois.
“They are a new partner interested in rural vitality and growing rural areas in southern Minnesota,” said Pam Bishop, SMIF’s vice president of economic development.
The program has helped small towns with everything from youth retention programs to launching chambers of commerce.
“We know that there are innovative individuals and businesses in our rural communities that need extra resources and support,” John Monson, chief mission officer at Compeer, said in a statement.
“Bringing that framework to rural communities creates a ripple effect of thriving residents, towns and regions. We have seen the work that SMIF has accomplished in southern Minnesota and want to help bring those opportunities to others in Compeer’s territory.”
Springfield, with a population of 2,000, has been involved in the REV program for a couple of years with the goal of helping existing small businesses and those who are starting a business.
Joe Stremcha, city manager and director of the EDA, said they use the REV program to connect with and learn from other communities and to provide the atmosphere to help entrepreneurs succeed.
“We work with (SMIF’s) coach to give us some guidance and to partner with peer cities.”
The local REV group meets biweekly to plan events and see what business owners need. SMIF provides its expertise and offers expert speakers.
“Recently we’re doing something on succession planning,” Stremcha said. He said they’ve also had speakers on marketing tips and building leadership skills.
Once a quarter, one of the towns involved in REV hosts events in its community that the other REV towns can come to.
“They recap what they are going through and the partnerships and things they are doing,” Stremcha said. “There are usually four or five businesses you tour to find out what their experiences have been and the things they’ve benefitted from.”
He said the program has helped the community to build a welcoming environment and let entrepreneurs know there are resources available to them and to help them build relationships with others.
He said the town has had several new startups, including a physical therapy, nutrition and dog- grooming businesses.
“Recently we’ve had a lot of women get into entrepreneurial ownership.”
