The entrepreneurs behind a hydroponic garden in Old Town hope their setup inspires more Mankatoans to pursue urban farming.
Landon Brown and Matthew Indorf of Sustainably Local have been growing lettuce via their hydroponic system at the Hub Food Park for months. They’ve even handed out leafy samples to the park’s food truck patrons.
The two see the garden, enclosed within a wooden structure they built, as an education tool for locals interested in sustainability.
“Soil-less farming is not new by any means, but as a society, and especially in our community, we aren’t utilizing it to its full potential,” Brown said. “Our goal is to be a community resource and further the narrative about sustainability in all forms.”
The system uses the nutrient film technique, where a shallow stream of nutrient-rich water circulates past plants’ roots in channels. Once you add water, solar panels charge the batteries, the batteries power the pump and it essentially runs itself, Indorf said.
“Really the whole inspiration was to try to create a system that was entirely self-sustaining,” he said. “Once you put some water in there, once you put in some seeds, everything just works on its own.”
All was working as intended until a recent hiccup. The system’s solar controller malfunctioned during the weekend, cutting off the pump’s energy and causing the crops to wilt.
Both men chalk the problem up to their novice electrician skills rather than the design. They expect another lettuce crop to be “bushy” again within 10 to 14 days.
Sustainably Local, the limited liability company they started, evolved out of Brown and Carter Person’s 2017 business pitch at Minnesota State University for building farms within easily portable and stackable storage containers. The contest funding they sought ended up going to the Mankato Makerspace, which is where the hydroponic system was built.
The shipping container idea wasn’t the best fit for the Mankato area, Brown said, so they retooled. The focus switched to educating people on how to make a compact sustainable garden system work.
“This is kind of a trial run,” Indorf said of the system. “This is a concept we want to perfect and we want to use it as a way to educate the community as to what the benefits of urban agriculture are and how far you can take it.”
Shane Bowyer an assistant professor of management at MSU, remembered Brown and Person’s pitch in 2017. He’s seen many an entrepreneurial pitch at funding events through the years and said it’s not uncommon for the ideas to pop back up in new forms.
“There’s so many of them that take off, some that take years to develop and some that don’t,” he said. “That’s just the nature of that entrepreneurial area.”
He credited Brown and the others’ persistence on their idea, while saying Mankato has a strong entrepreneurial environment to work within.
The structure at the Hub Food Park is more aesthetically focused than functionally focused. The team repurposed cedar from the Hiniker Sawmill to build it and the logos reflect the organizations that helped them get to this point.
More functional systems requiring minimal water could easily fit in basements and backyards, Brown said. He’s actually grown his own produce year-round using a similar system in his own basement.
He said more people growing their own produce would reduce the need to transport crops to retailers from thousands of miles away. Even apart from the environmental benefit, though, he sees it as a way to save long term on produce costs.
The system they can envision eventually selling would be less than $1,000. They likened it to paying for pallets of produce up front, but the produce stays fresh for as long as the hydroponic system works and you add water and seeds.
“In theory you could have this going and you could be harvesting and eating a salad for two every single day on a system that runs itself,” Brown said.
