MANKATO — Minnesota State University is the recipient of an $80,000 environmental education grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
For this project, undergraduate engineering students will be taught — along with middle/high school and community college faculty — about air quality monitoring. Students will choose from the assortment of projects.
“This funding will empower students and teachers in schools, and support community members in underserved and overburdened areas as we work together to tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice and deliver on our mission of protecting human health and the environment for all,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in a statement.
Low-cost air quality sensors offer an opportunity for community scientists to become engaged air quality issue, Jacob Swanson, associate professor of engineering at MSU, said in the press release.
Support for the project also is provided by the city of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
The goal of the project is to encourage efforts to tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice, and protect human health and the environment.
In 2022, 34 organizations received more than $3.2 million in funding for projects under the EPA's Environmental Education Grants Program. The funding ranges from $50,000 to $100,000 and is provided to organizations that supply environmental education activities and programs.
