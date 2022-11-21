When Cassie Vlasak first noticed her baby was behaving abnormally, she was confused.
However, as Silas’ condition worsened, Vlasak decided it was time to seek medical care. The Le Center woman took Silas into his doctor, who ended up referring him to the Children’s Minnesota Hospital in the Twin Cities.
There the mother learned that Silas, who back then was just shy of his first birthday, had epilepsy. She’s speaking out about the illness — which afflicts 1 in 10 people, or 13 times the population of Mankato — in conjunction with Epilepsy Awareness Month.
For Silas, now 9, the symptoms were that he would be sitting or playing and lose all muscle tone and flop forward. Vlasak remembers it as a very scary time, with Silas having as many as 75 to 100 seizures per day back when the illness was at its worst for him.
“Silas was diagnosed July 16, 2014. It was scary,” his mother said.
“It was terrifying to hear that your kiddo has it,” she said. “You have to learn a whole new world. For Silas and lots of kiddos, there are so many different triggers. I know for us, for Silas, everything triggered him. Hot weather, cold weather, something loud that would startle him and cause him to have a seizure. Sickness. It’s learning all of the triggers and learning what can we do to not stop them, but lessen them.”
For the next year, the family didn’t do anything or go anywhere, scared of the potential triggers being out in the world with their sick son could cause. Later, as the Vlasaks emerged from their isolation, they were still careful.
They’d bundle up on cold days and make sure the transition from house to car was less impactful if it was super cold or super hot. Medication also helped for many years.
From the Children’s Hospital, the family sought treatment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester and that’s when things really started to turn around for Silas.
“The seizures he was having weren’t a grand mal seizure,” Vlasak said. “His were drop seizures, where you lose muscle tone and drop forward. Lots of injuries to his face.”
On a good day, Silas would still have 10 to 20 seizures.
On June 9, 2022, Silas celebrated being four years seizure free as well as being off his meds since 2019. “They kept doing EEGs and as long as his EEGs were clear, then we would take one medication away,” Vlasak said. “Then we’d take the next one away.
“I was excited because I don’t have to fight with my little boy anymore to take medicine,” she said. “Excited I don’t have to worry and stress any more and hopefully now he can live a life where I don’t have to worry about it. He’s a happy-go-lucky kid who doesn’t worry about anything. But I’ve been scared, of the possibility they’d come back. We try to live each day and take it day by day and hope it doesn’t come back.”
Throughout their journey with epilepsy, the Vlasak family has become outspoken about the illness and has raised funds every year for the Epilepsy Foundation, which is based in the Twin Cities but its president, Glen Lloyd, lives in Mankato. Silas himself raised hundreds through a lemonade stand he parked in front of his house for two weeks.
“The awareness month is a chance to highlight people from all across our state,” Lloyd said. “The more we can share stories and experiences and encourage people to see that seizures are very common … because of how prevalent seizures are, it rises to the level that every community member knows somebody in their lives who is impacted. They can do something to support them through this health condition.”
In Minnesota, there are more than 55,000 people living with epilepsy. They range from under a year old to folks in the end stages of life in their 90s.
It’s just over 1% of our population, Lloyd said, or the same size as our active military in the United States.
Vlasak finds herself comforting parents of newly diagnosed kids, who like she once was, are casting about for comfort after learning their child has a debilitating illness.
What she wishes more people knew is that “they’re still normal people,” the mother said. “People say, ‘Oh well, he’s not really sick, you can’t see it.’ Yes, you can’t see it, but it’s a struggle for families, it’s a struggle for the person dealing with it and I wish there was more awareness.”
