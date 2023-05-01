By Dana Melius
Special to the Free Press
Years in the making, a riverbank stabilization project designed to protect a key Mankato infrastructure is nearing completion.
Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty, who has called the regional sewage treatment facility on the Minnesota River’s eastern bank near Riverfront Park “one of the city’s most critical assets,” says despite delays and significant changes to the project design, the result will serve the city and region well.
“It’s been a pretty smooth project,” McCarty said, despite the delays. “We reduced the scope of the project.”
Rachel Contracting of St. Michael was awarded the original $5.67 million contract to add additional riprap to stabilize the riverbank and to remove trees and brush near the wastewater treatment plant, which serves several area communities and also supplies treated water for use in cooling a local power plant.
Engineering and administrative costs, as well as a minor change order, brought the project’s total cost to $7.23 million, according to McCarty. There’s still additional landscaping and the area will be “hydro-seeded,” he said, but that work is expected to extend into the summer and early fall.
The facility’s proficiency at removing phosphorus from wastewater before returning it to the Minnesota River allows the city of Mankato to provide credits to two local industries and three communities upstream. Those actions allow participating communities to postpone costly upgrades to their respective treatment systems, McCarty said.
Heavy equipment worked the area beginning in January and continued for months as conditions were more suitable to place riprap above and below the waterline of the Minnesota River. Late winter and early spring snowfall and precipitation brought that water line near the top of the recently placed riprap material, but McCarty said the rock and stone are “protecting assets” of the region’s key facility.
The scope of the project was originally going to extend the riprap farther upstream along Riverfront Park, which includes the city’s amphitheater, designed to protect the popular regional music venue. But after state regulatory bodies, including the Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, reviewed the initial project, city officials were forced to revise plans.
Officials at the DNR voiced reservations about the loss of trees along the river’s eastern bank, as the river veered north. More than 5 acres of trees and brush were expected to be removed along the riverbank. But it was the MPCA that caused Mankato officials to scale back the project.
Riverbank debris has been dumped for decades in that particular location, which is an abrupt bend in the Minnesota River. While city officials had intended to leave the majority of that material in place or reuse it to reshape the riverbank, the MPCA instead ruled that the debris needed to be removed.
The MPCA’s decision temporarily jumped the project cost estimate to $10.5 million, prompting city officials to reduce the scope. From an original 3,000 feet of riprap and tree clearance, project officials scaled it back to 2,000 feet, moving it farther upstream. The regulatory agency’s concerns delayed the project by over a year, which had been expected to begin December 2021.
McCarty said the regional sewage treatment plant was the city’s top priority to protect, making it the focus of the scaled-back project. State lawmakers had also considered the project important for the Minnesota Legislature to previously approve a $7.2 million appropriation to cover project costs.
“There were a lot of random pipes running out to the river,” McCarty said, adding the project replaced those with one new one carrying the treated water from the sewage treatment plant into the Minnesota.
McCarty also noted that this rip-rapping project was substantially different in scope from one three years earlier at Land of Memories Park when thousands of tons of rock were placed to ease erosion in that location, which he noted is at “the end of the natural flood plain.” That project cost topped $2.3 million.
Rachel Contracting has until Oct. 1 to complete the remainder of the landscaping and seeding work.
Free Press reporter Mark Fischenich contributed to this story.
