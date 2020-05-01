MANKATO — Turns out, 28,000 tons wasn’t nearly enough.
The emergency bank stabilization project undertaken by Mankato to protect one of its most important drinking-water wells was designed based on sonar readings taken in September of the Minnesota River’s bank below the surface.
By the time contractors began work on the project in late February, significantly more erosion had occurred below the waterline.
“It was eye-opening when we got the backhoe out there,” said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty, referring to the scouring away of the subsurface riverbank both north and south of the municipal well. “It was actually starting to develop large holes in those two areas.”
The result is a doubling of the 28,000 tons of smaller rock poured to restore the slope of the riverbank, driving up the cost of the project by an estimated $600,000.
“We’re deeper and farther out than we normally would have been because there’s been a lot of scouring,” said City Manager Pat Hentges, noting the Minnesota River has been running consistently high in the past year. “Basically, the river has been 9 feet and higher to flood stage.”
The only good news for the city’s finances is original bids on the project came in much lower than projected last winter.
“At the end of this contract, we’re going to be right back to where it was when we started,” Hentges said.
Above the surface, the danger posed by the Minnesota River to Well No. 15, which provides about a third of the city’s drinking water, was obvious. The riverbank was rapidly washing away — 37 feet disappeared in two years, leaving the well about 15 feet from the river’s edge.
With the heavy volume of water in the river due to above-normal rainfall and increased agricultural drainage, the fast-moving water was doing a number below the surface, too. McCarty said the below-water damage made it more likely that major sections of the visible bank could have collapsed into the river at some point in the near future.
“You have more catastrophic failures then, and you’re less aware of what could fail,” he said.
The extra cost involved purchasing and placing the additional 28,000 tons of smaller rock — stones from 1 to 6 inches in diameter — to fill the subsurface portion of the riverbank that had washed away. Once the riverbank was properly sloped with the small rock, crews from Dirt Merchant could focus on constructing a 39-inch layer of larger pieces of granite riprap on top of that.
Known as “granular filter,” the small rocks are mostly limestone from local quarries and cost $22 per ton, installation included. The riprap is erosion-resistant granite from the Windom area that costs $56 per ton, installed. About 20,000 tons of the granite are being used for the project.
This is the second time this century the city has acted to reinforce the east bank of the river through Land of Memories Park. In 2001, about 500 feet of bank was repaired and “appears to be relatively stable,” according to SEH, the engineering firm that is the city’s consultant on the project. SEH recommended armoring 1,150 feet more of the riverbank in two segments north and south of the previous repair.
McCarty expects the riprap to be entirely in place in about three weeks, a completion date significantly aided by the mild flooding this spring and the mostly dry weather since.
“We’ve had almost an ideal spring,” he said. “I guess we only have to deal with one thing at a time (from Mother Nature).”
When the major construction is completed, one more phase of work will be needed over the summer — about $400,000 to reshape and revegetate the portion of Land of Memories Park near the river. Land that once was used for two soccer fields, along with the campsites closest to that portion of the river, will be transformed into a floodplain that won’t be mowed or otherwise routinely maintained, Hentges said.
“Pretty much that whole area will become a natural vegetative area and a buffer to the maintained park,” he said.
