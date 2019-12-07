Dec. 7, 1941.
Our American flag has been christened in patriotism, sacrifice and dedicated to liberty to pursue and to protect their freedom and the expression of free thought.
Suddenly and unexpectedly, our flag, again, has been drenched with the blood of half-dressed, half-trained teenagers aboard a warship, the USS Nevada, one of who was an 18-year-old kid from Illinois.
The U.S. Pacific Fleet had been reorganized in its tactics and deployment assignments. Now there were special naval units called task forces, with each task force consisting of one aircraft carrier (scouting, not attacking) one battleship, two cruisers (one five years, one eight years, light and heavy), several destroyers and one submarine.
The U.S. Navy and America were not prepared for such an attack. Our battleships were built in the 1920s and early ‘30s. The battleship was the backbone of the U.S. fleet and the nation’s defenses. When war is declared, the fleet would move out and meet the enemy.
Billy Mitchell’s (father of the U.S. Air Force) aerial destruction of an obsolete battleship didn’t change Gen. John Pershing’s view that the battleship was the defender of democracy. But the Japanese observers of the test saw the epitaph for the battleship.
Battle Division 1 consisted of the USS Arizona flagship, USS Nevada and the USS Oklahoma and their escorts.
As the general alarm sounded throughout the Nevada, these half-dressed, half-trained youth came up from the below decks with determination to reach their battle stations. Mine was the No. 3 searchlight high on the main mast. Joining me on the platform was Walter, an electrician who maintained the light and received the orders by phone where to sight the light.
Because the searchlights are not used in daylight, all that Walt and I could do is to watch huge planes crossing and recrossing over our heads and all around us amid explosions heard elsewhere.
Later, as the call came for all personnel not in active gun stations or handling ammunition, Walter and I slid down the ladder and joined a party fighting one of the 11 fires on topside.
My baptism by fire. At the time of the attack, I was stunned, bewildered and perhaps frightened at this nightmare, but not scared. For I carried out my firefighting duties without care for myself.
My human condition was drastically changed through the intense pain and nausea coming from the sight of death and the smell of death.
Following the Japanese naval aerial attack on U.S. naval installations at Pearl Harbor, and later at Okinawa, all efforts of the crew of the USS Nevada were to ensure that all the dead and wounded were to be accounted for. I entered one of the gun casements that held the usual 10 men necessary to fire the gun. No sign of life, but torn, burnt body parts scattered about and splattered blood on all sides of the casement.
I couldn’t hold back a frightened face, shaking body and a nauseated vomit.
Those intense emotional moments together with my responsibility to duty changed life itself. Smeared with blood, my clothes emitted the same nauseated odor.
Many times has this naval veteran been approached and asked: “Sir, what were your feelings during those attacks? Were you scared, afraid?”
Now this 96-year-old Nevada veteran looks at his inquirers with a pensive attitude, but assertively says: “No I wasn’t scared, but damn afraid that I would not see Geneva, Illinois, again.”
The Japanese naval aerial attack was one helluva rich, rewarding, challenging and enlightening experience that has become deeply etched in a restless mind yet retaining its mental awareness.
I stand alone now, but not lonely.
Capt. Charles T. Sehe, of Mankato, is a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy who served in the Pacific, at Pearl Harbor and at the invasion of Normandy aboard the USS Nevada.
