MANKATO — On a gloomy, overcast Thanksgiving, after nine months of pandemic-produced pain, and facing a dark winter ahead, south-central Minnesotans searched for and found reasons to give thanks.
"I am grateful for every single person who has weathered inconvenience and disappointment during this trying year with grace," said Tana Fladland of Mankato.
"I am grateful for my family and friends, for opportunities to practice kindness, and for all the lessons that 2020 has offered," said Kari Fletcher, also of Mankato.
"I am thankful for ALL the things I have taken for granted before this pandemic — hugs, touch, family gatherings, football-game potlucks, the air we breathe," offered Joy Stadler of Waseca. "Always count your blessings."
Fladland, Fletcher and Stadler were three of the 13 respondents to a Free Press Facebook query, wondering if people were struggling to find any blessings in 2020.
While the response was limited, Sandi Garlow of Mapleton pointed to a place with a tidal wave of appreciation this fall — New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Elementary School.
"Every day, every student, teacher and staff at the school write at least one Post-it Note with something they're thankful for and put it on the wall," Garlow wrote. "It's amazing!"
The number of notes quickly passed 1,000, and the sources of gratitude were endless.
"I am grateful for spaghetti," one grade-schooler wrote.
"I'm thankful for life, food and water," said another.
"I'm grateful for lions because lions keep the food chain intack (sic)," noted a potential future wildlife biologist.
"I'm grateful I can sing and dance."
"I'm thankful for my aunts."
"I am grateful for scool."
That last sentiment was expressed more than once, according to Bre Bethke, the family services coordinator at the Ellendale grade school.
"I don't think last year we would have had any kids say they were grateful to be in school," said Bethke, who credits district social worker Brooke Krohn with the original idea behind the gratitude project.
Krohn and Bethke continued to discuss the concept during the summer break, then asked fourth- and fifth-graders to implement it in November. They called it their "Great Wall of Gratitude."
Each class watched a daily video, produced by the older students, discussing the concept of thankfulness. Then the youngsters went to work on their individual thank-yous.
"I am grateful for my dog." "I am grateful for horses." "I am thankful for my cat." "I am thankful for my teacher."
Many wrote of their appreciation of friends, siblings, parents and extended family. Others thought outside the box, offering their gratitude for bananas, shoes and lunch ladies.
The lessons behind the gratitude project were learned by the adults in the school, as well, Bethke said.
"What I've noticed is it can really change your day and really spark a positive conversation," she said. "Sometimes you just need to have that focus on what you're grateful for rather than thinking about all of the negative, because it's really easy to focus on the negative right now."
Back in Mankato, some people able to focus on rays of sunshine in a dismal year.
"No matter the year, there is always something to be thankful for," Stephanie Miller wrote on The Free Press Facebook page. "My health, my basic needs are being met, I have amazingly supportive family and friends. But most of all, I'm grateful my grandson got a great report from his allergist! His oral immunotherapy is working and they saw a 65% improvement in his bloodwork."
Jennifer Avery of Mankato was thinking of her son.
"I'm thankful for the outpouring of support the community (and all over the country) gave to my nine-year-old son after his attack on the bus," Avery wrote. "We received thousands of Facebook messages and dozens of cards (some with candy, lol) wishing him a speedy recovery. It made him feel so special in such a rough time."
Sue Luker Prax of Le Sueur was happy, in a time of pandemic-induced high unemployment, to have a job: "I am grateful for being an essential worker, to be able to go to work every day and provide for my family. And most importantly for daughter Ashley, who is a nurse and who has been able to care for those who are sick and stay healthy herself."
Rae Busch of Mankato is appreciative of those who diligently try to keep others from becoming ill: "I am grateful ... for everyone who wears a mask in public, consistently and CORRECTLY (over the nose and mouth THE WHOLE TIME.)"
Cherise Barker wrote that she didn't have trouble locating sources of gratitude: "I am alive and healthy. I have family and friends who love me. I have a roof over my head and food on the table. I have a job to provide for my family. Basic things ... ."
For those who don't have those things, Thursday provided an opportunity to be thankful for the Elks.
Even a pandemic couldn't slow the annual act of kindness organized by the fraternal organization and staffed by people from throughout the community, although the coronavirus did alter the free Thanksgiving dinner the Elks have been serving up for three decades.
In a normal year, the Elks serve about 300 people in a mass gathering at the Salvation Army.
This year, that sort of communal meal wasn't possible, so the meals were cooked at the Loose Moose Saloon and 400 were delivered to domestic abuse and homeless shelters. Another 200 were being prepared for community members to pick up — people who don't have family to spend the holiday with or who, because of COVID-19, couldn't attend traditional family get-togethers.
Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Andy Conn was feeling gratitude for the masked volunteers, a finely tuned machine packing dinners in to-go boxes, loading vehicles for meal delivery and cheerfully handing them out to the walk-up recipients.
"You know, there's such a need this year," Conn said. "It's so incredible that everybody pulls together and makes things happen."
Although the turkey dinners have now been eaten and Thanksgiving 2020 may be over, there's no need to wait another 365 days to express gratitude, according to Tru Thao, a fifth-grader from New Richland. Thao recorded a video as part of the NRHEG Elementary School gratitude project encouraging fellow students to not only feel thankful but to say it.
"Write down a reason you're grateful for someone special to you," Thao said. "Take the time to read it out loud to the special person. We guarantee you'll feel awesome when you do."
