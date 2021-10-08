MANKATO — A clear bag policy is in effect for hockey games and concerts at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza.
The policy was initiated as a measure to help expedite entry time for guests, since staff at venues' security points will be able to view items inside clear bags quickly.
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center will give clear tote bags to the first 500 hockey fans who enter the venue for Friday's and Saturday's games.
Examples of bags accepted under this policy are:
• Clear bags/totes that are no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches
• One-gallon or smaller plastic storage bags that are clear and resealable.
• Small handbags, such as clutch purses, that are no larger than 5 inches by 8 inches.
• Medical and diaper bags are permitted; however, they will be subject to search by security staff.
