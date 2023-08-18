About five years ago, beekeeper Jason Casey first learned his New Richland business is only a half-hour away from the site of a historic honey farm that once sold its sweet product nationwide.
“I saw a old picture of Hofmann Apiaries and there were about a thousand hives on the grounds,” Casey said.
Emil Hofmann had been the state’s largest honey producer in the state at his business’ peak in the 1920s. By the mid-1980s, its production had slowed to the point where the Hofmann family got out of the business.
The tiny honey producers have begun a return to the rural Janesville site. Truckloads of hives owned by independent contractors arrived earlier this summer. Those colonies’ bees gathered nectar from the farm’s Conservation Reserve Program acres until truckers returned to carry them to other states where they are keeping busy pollinating almond trees and other plants.
Five of the 53 hives that house Casey’s bee colonies are set up this summer at the honey farm. His stacks of square wooden boxes are situated between a small grove of trees and flower beds in bloom a few feet in front of the home of Larry and Jan Hofmann, who moved from the Twin Cities area to his family’s farm in early September 2021.
Although the couple keeps a respectful distance from pollinators that visit their garden, they don’t live in fear of the stinger-equipped insects.
“Right now, the bees are working the garden ... They are sticking to their own business,” said Larry, who is Emil’s grandson.
The couple, along with representatives of the Waseca County Historical Society, will welcome the public to the honey farm between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday.
Larry plans to be seated outdoors in shade, where he will be available to answer questions about bees and how an apiary operates.
Jan will be offering a sweet, homemade family’s favorite to raise funds for future restoration projects. “The Honey Chippies recipe won a ribbon at this year’s Waseca County Fair,” she said.
Some areas of the honey farm will be off limits during the open house, including the spot where Casey’s colonies live. However, he will be on hand with a Plexiglass replica of a hive to explain how bees make honey as well as the wax used to create storage cells for winter food supplies.
Casey plans to also show some of his Sun Honey products at the event.
Open house attendees may tour the farm, including its honey house and wax house and glimpse inside the earthen bunker where bees were sheltered from the cold during winter months.
“They also are welcome to walk along a mowed trail through a restored prairie,” said Waseca County Historical Society Executive Director Joan Mooney.
Staff from the society’s history center have been busy in recent weeks preparing interpretive signs to be used during the open house. They’ve also been cleaning up clutter from restoration projects such as window replacements and a new roof for the barn at the site listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Mooney cautions would-be visitors that the restoration of the historic site is a work-in-progress project. Also, the honey farm’s terrain is uneven, and steep stairs are the only way to access upper levels of the taller buildings.
“This isn’t a place filled with kiosks and interactive exhibits. This (site) is more about a sense of place ... something you will feel when you step on the property.
“What we are celebrating at the open house is the completion of the first and second phases (of restoration),” Mooney said.
“This is where the history of a honey farm started to unfurl,” she said.
If You Go What: Waseca County History Center’s honey farm open house Where: Hofmann Apiaries 4661 420th Ave. (42X Ave.), rural Janesville When: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday Cost: Free More information: hofmannapiaries.org and historical.waseca.mn.us/Hofmann-Apiaries
