Waseca County sets up help line
A help line has been established for Waseca County residents under quarantine or self-isolation due to their high susceptibility to illnesses. The service is available by request for people who need help obtaining essential needs.
People who don't have family members or friends to assist them may make requests, by calling 835-0690 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Living Word to Continue Drive-In Worship
Emphasize the seriousness of this health crisis while underlining the necessity of mutual encouragement within a place of worship.
Living Word Mankato, 20013 Stoltzman Road, has temporarily changed to a drive-in services format.
The 10 a.m. services are open to all interested community members.
Communion will be provided the first Sunday of the month with all necessary health precautions being followed in accordance with state and federal guidelines.
For more information, call the Rev. Chris Kumpula, (763) 232-4751 or go to: LivingWordMankato.org.
Bishop extends dispensation
NEW ULM — Based on the most recent information received by local, state, and federal health authorities for slowing the rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Bishop John M. LeVoir has extended the suspension of all public Masses in the Diocese of New Ulm through April 13.
All Catholics in the diocese remain dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass during this time.
A similar dispensation by the Bishop of Diocese of Winona-Rochester that began March 20 is expected to last until at least Monday of Holy Week, April 6.
