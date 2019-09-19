MANKATO — Organizers behind a showcase for electric vehicles hope to position Mankato as a leader in Minnesota’s clean energy economy.
“Recharge Mankato,” a collaboration between Mankato Area Foundation, Olseth Family Foundation, Minnesota State University, South Central College and Recharge America, will offer free test drives between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at MSU’s Myers Field House.
The event is held in conjunction with a forum on expanding electric vehicle opportunities in Minnesota from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the South Central Service Cooperative.
The events follow last year’s inaugural Recharge Mankato, which highlighted the importance of the emerging technology.
“Last year was terrific, but this year’s event has grown considerably in size and scope,” said Mankato Area Foundation President and CEO Nancy Zallek in a release. “We anticipate hundreds of people will ride in or drive an electric vehicle.”
The Olseth Family Foundation will donate $20 to Mankato VEX Robotics for every test drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.