MANKATO — Minnesota State University plans several free events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted women the right to vote. Minnesota was the 15th state to ratify the amendment.
MSU Library Services is sponsoring a reception 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday for a traveling display on the first floor of the University’s Memorial Library. “A Century of Civic Engagement,” created by the League of Women Voters of Minnesota, will be on view through Oct. 23.
Reception speakers include Minnesota State Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Marilyn Wells and Lynn Solo, president of the League of Women Voters of St. Peter.
Author and MSU faculty member Lori Ann Lahlum will speak 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the library. Her presentation and her new book are titled, “Equality at the Ballot Box: Votes for Women on the Northern Great Plains.” As part of the presentation, MSU faculty member Elizabeth Sandell will give an update on local League of Women Voters activities.
A release program for Lahlum’s book is 3-4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in Centennial Student Union, Room 245. Joining her on stage will be guest speaker Sarah Carter from the University of Alberta.
MSU Women’s Center will display a timeline Oct. 14-28 to show when various groups were granted the right to vote and who still remains disenfranchised. The timeline will be on view in the center’s office window, Centennial Student Union Room 218.
For more information about these activities, call 389-2507.
Student vocal groups perform Thursday
Minnesota State University’s Department of Music will present two contemporary a cappella vocal groups in concert 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Halling Recital Hall.
Maverick Vocal Precision and Maverick Fusion vocal ensembles are coordinated by Stephanie Thorpe and Douglas Snapp.
MSU’s a cappella ensemble, Maverick Vocal Precision, gained attention in February when the group won the “Aca-Idol” competition at the 2019 SingStrongNY festival in Garden City, New York.
General admission is $9. To purchase tickets online, go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
For more information, call 389-5549.
