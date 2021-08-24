MANKATO — In drought-stricken 2021, three out of five days with rain was almost miraculous. By the end of the week, it could be five days out of eight.
The Mankato area received measurable rainfall on Friday, Sunday and Tuesday — combining for nearly 3 inches of much-needed precipitation in some parts of the region. Much of Tuesday morning's rain came via heavy thunderstorms over a relatively small swath, however, so the totals varied widely. Southern Blue Earth County barely reached a quarter-inch with the latest rain while some parts of Le Sueur County topped 2 inches.
With the exception of Mankato, the rain came mostly without accompanying severe weather. There were no reports to the National Weather Service of damaging winds or hail Tuesday in south-central Minnesota, other than some quarter-sized hail in Lafayette and north of Windom.
Sunday afternoon's storms were similarly benign for almost every part of the region. Only Mankato, and only the western and southern parts of the city, experienced a brief but intense hailstorm with stones variously reported as the size of half-dollars, golf balls, ping pong balls and — in west Mankato — oblong hailstones that stretched 2 inches across.
But the last five days were mainly about welcome precipitation. Looking at amateur weather stations in homes, businesses and schools, the Tuesday totals ranged from 2.37 inches in the Dresselville area midway between Le Center and LeSueur to just under a quarter of an inch in Mapleton.
In numerous cases, though, locations that came up short on Tuesday did better on the previous rains. Mapleton, for instance, had .88 inches on Sunday compared to .13 in the Dresselville area.
In Mankato, both a weather station at West High School and the official recordings at the Mankato Regional Airport recorded about 1.5 inches of combined precipitation over the three days. At the airport, 1.21 inches of that fell on Tuesday. At West High, just .77 inches fell on Tuesday but a third of an inch fell on Friday and again Sunday.
Several locations topped 2 inches of rain in the past five days. Tuesday rainfall reports, along with the three-day totals, were as follows:
Dresselville: 2.37 inches Tuesday (2.86 inches combined); Ottawa: 2.17 (2.83); Le Center: 2.01 (2.82); Seven Mile Creek: 1.83 (2.79); Elysian: 1.91 (2.35); Arlington: 1.35 (2.31); Kilkenny: 1.91 (2.30); St. Peter, near downtown: 1.60 (2.15); New Ulm at Martin Luther College: 1.77 (2.13); and Waterville: 1.71 (2.03).
Others received more than an inch: St. James: .55 Tuesday (1.79 combined); North Mankato, near Benson Park: 1.24 (1.70); Madelia: .5 (1.56); Mankato Regional Airport: 1.21 (1.51); Mankato West High School: .77 (1.48); the Marysburg area just north of Madison Lake: 1.14 inches (1.42); Mankato, just east of East High School: .88 (1.36); east of Hanska: .91 (1.35); Lura Township, near Easton: .71 (1.16); and Mapleton: .23 (1.13).
Areas to the south of Mankato received less relief from the drought, totaling less than an inch: Winnebago: .26 (.93); Wells: .44 (.71); and Good Thunder: .29 (.51).
The trend of rain coming every other day will continue, according to the National Weather Service.
There's no precipitation in Wednesday's forecast but a 60% chance of rain on Thursday, increasing to 90% Thursday night. And Friday could bring two straight days of rain. In Mankato, the combined rainfall on Thursday and Friday could range from 2 to 3.5 inches, according to the NWS.
Once again, areas to the northeast are expected to be bigger winners with Le Sueur County predicted to get somewhere between 3.25 and 4.75 inches.
