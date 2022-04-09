Kevin Burns had planned on just bringing his Tesla to the Recharge Mankato event to simply show it off, and to answer any questions people may have about electric cars.
But after being pestered by a friend, he relented and agreed to allow a quick test drive.
Burns has had his Tesla, blue in color, for two years. You wouldn’t know it, though, by the pristine quality of the interior; it looks like he drove it off the lot yesterday.
Seat adjusted, mirrors in place, controls taught — Burns and his guest rolled quietly off.
“So let's take a right here. Turn signals are the same,” he said. “Good, good, good. Now punch it!”
The driver punched it. And the Tesla took off like a jackrabbit. On steroids. In the Olympics. With the wind at its back. Launched by a catapult.
“Oh my god,” says the driver, an electric vehicle virgin sporting and ear-to-ear grin.
“Isn’t that something?” Burns says.
“Oh yeah.”
The allure of electric vehicles is layered. They offer many benefits from being environmentally wise (zero exhaust emissions), cheaper to maintain (far fewer moving mechanical parts), cheaper to run (estimates show they’re 40% cheaper to operate). Plus, they’re fast.
For all those reasons, a few hundred people came to the Recharge Mankato event at Minnesota State University on a bright, crisp Saturday morning to learn more about electric vehicles and possibly take one for a spin.
This is the third year for the Recharge Mankato event. The Mankato model of using an event like this to raise awareness has really taken off. After having success here, the Recharge concept grew and is now a national movement with sites across the country.
It began in 2017 when the Olseth Family Foundation joined forces with the Mankato Area Foundation, MSU and South Central College.
In addition to raising awareness about electric vehicles and EV technology, they aimed to increase the number of charging stations in Mankato, which they have done. The region now has more than 25 charging stations, with more on the way. Several of them are the newer, high-powered stations that can recharge an EV’s battery in minutes. (The event has also donated funds to VEX Robotics programs at Mankato high schools.)
John Olseth of the Olseth Family Foundation said his family has a history of giving back to the community, and he had an interest in doing something to raise the amount of people driving electric vehicles. So he approached the other partners to see if they’d help.
When he did, he found out MSU has a deep connection to the EV industry; one of its graduates was the chief engineer on Chevrolet’s entry into the EV market, the Bolt, as well as the new Hummer EV.
Olseth said that, while the environmental aspect of electric cars may get a lot of attention, they’re hoping to shine a light on a different aspect: the economic impact.
“The main idea we've been throwing out is an economic and equity message,” he said. “Every EV in your community saves $1,000 in the pockets of people. Extrapolate that to a thousand people in the community and that’s a million dollar annual initiative of money that literally stays in the community.
"So we're really talking about the economic message, education, innovation, talent retention," he added. "And, as important as environment is — and that is really important and warrants attention — primarily we're talking about this economic and innovative message that has been a unifying one in Mankato.”
Brian Martinson, MSU Provost, said he’d like to have an electric vehicle some day and figured this was the perfect chance to see many different varieties all at once.
“I just love the technology, love how they're actually quite reliable. You don’t have to worry about gas, you have to worry about them starting up. Low maintenance. Just in every way it's really superior technology,” he said.
He said he’s proud of the leadership shown by both MSU and SCC in this area.
“It's awesome to think about Mankato being the hub for all kinds of energy technologies,” Martinson said. “Certainly electric vehicles but also utilizing the fact that we have strong wind and other energy in this region and these cars can take advantage of that by charging at night and off peak hours. So I think it's fantastic to get rolling.”
South Central College President Annette Parker sat in Burns’ Tesla and played with the controls on the digital dashboard.
“Where’s James Brown?” she asked, quizzically scrolling through the music selections before landing on Sly and the Family Stone and turning it up.
She says she’s in the market for a new car. She likes her Cadillac, but she’s ready to move on to an EV.
“I'm checking the cars out because I want one,” she says, “so this is a great opportunity to look at which one I want.”
A veteran of the General Motors assembly line in Michigan, she’s leaning toward remaining loyal to GM. Cadillac’s EV is called the Lyriq, but there weren’t any on display Saturday.
“I'm going to have to wait a little bit if that's the one I get because they were just taking special orders and they're full. So I've got to wait until the inventory is there,” she said.
She said she’s thrilled to see SCC be a part of the Recharge Mankato initiative. It’s a forward-looking concept that blends perfectly with the SCC mission.
“I think momentum is what will be accomplished today and I'm really excited,” Parker said. “We've been here from day one. And it's so important as we look at our global competitiveness as a nation and for our region, and for our community to realize the importance of that and really rally the troops. My institution is going to prepare technicians. They’re going to need to work in support of this technology. The engineering school here at MSU will work on them and has shown great leadership nationally right in the design of these vehicles.”
