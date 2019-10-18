MANKATO — Police are looking for a man accused of stealing more than $11,000 from a Mankato auto dealership.
Shannon William Callahan, 47, who does not have a permanent address, was charged with felony theft this week in Blue Earth County District Court.
In May a manager at Hyundai of Mankato reported that Callahan had been pocketing customers' down payments.
An investigator confirmed that over $11,000 in customer payments were never deposited, the charges allege. Callahan had been the finance director but no longer worked for the dealership when the discrepancies were discovered.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest, but Callahan's current whereabouts are unknown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.