MANKATO — A former Graif Clothing manager pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to community service, probation and restitution.
Keith Willard Julius, 37, of Apple Valley and formerly of Madison Lake, was accused of stealing money and apparel from the upscale Mankato clothing store two years ago.
Julius pleaded guilty to felony theft by swindle in March and was sentenced Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court. A felony charge of receiving stolen property was dismissed.
The owners of the Riverfront Drive business reported they suspected Julius was stealing in February 2018.
A Mankato police investigator found evidence Julius was underreporting cash sales and pocketing money, according to a criminal complaint. The detective found Julius had taken at least $5,000.
Authorities searched Julius' home and found nearly 400 items valued at nearly $38,000 they suspected were stolen from the store.
Blue Earth County Judge Krista Jass ordered Julius to complete 80 hours of community service and spend five years on probation with standard conditions.
Julius also was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution and more than $1,000 in fines and fees. He must make monthly restitution payments of at least $200.
