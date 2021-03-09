ST. PAUL — A former Mankato Area Public Schools administrator will be Minnesota's next education commissioner.
Heather Mueller will lead the Minnesota Department of Education beginning April 1. She will replace Mary Cathryn Ricker.
Gov. Tim Walz announced Ricker's resignation and Mueller's appointment Tuesday.
Mueller has spent the past year as deputy commissioner of the Department of Education. She was an assistant commissioner and leader of the department's Office of Teaching and Learning for a year before that.
Mueller spent over 20 years in the Mankato district before leaving for her first state post. She started her career as a high school social studies teacher in 1997. She later was a teacher coach, then Mankato's professional development coordinator and lastly the district's director of teaching and learning for nearly seven years.
Walz also started his former career as a Mankato high school social studies teacher and coach around the same time as Mueller.
“Heather is deeply committed to the success of our students, families and schools, and there is no better person to lead our state at this critical moment,” Walz said in a statement announcing Mueller's appointment.
Mueller called the appointment an honor.
“Minnesota’s students and teachers have shown resiliency and perseverance this past year,” she said in a statement. “And I look forward to partnering with our school communities to meet their diverse needs as we recover from this pandemic and continue building the best education system in the nation for each and every student in Minnesota.”
Ricker, who was appointed by Walz when he took office in January 2019, is leaving March 19 to return to the classroom.
“This pandemic is not impacting all our students and their families equally, she wrote in a resignation letter. “Gaps and disparities that already existed have deepened. We all have a role in closing gaps and ending disparities, and I am drawn to a role to provide more direct service and support to our students and educators this spring.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.