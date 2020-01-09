The Free Press
A former Mankato Area Public Schools administrator has been named deputy state education commissioner.
Heather Mueller is the new deputy commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education, the department announced Thursday.
The deputy commissioner oversees the agency’s day-to-day operations, according to its website. The position had been vacant.
Mueller spent over 20 years in the Mankato district before leaving a year ago to become an assistant state commissioner. She led the department’s Office of Teaching and Learning.
Mueller started her career as a social studies teacher and later served as a continuous improvement coach, professional development coordinator and finally Mankato’s director of teaching and learning.
Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker said in a statement Mueller has excelled during her year with the department.
“Heather’s perspective as a teacher and administrator in a Greater Minnesota school district continually brings key insights to our work,” Ricker said.
Mueller said in a statement she will continue to “strive to ensure that our students have access to an education that fully and intentionally prepares them for the challenges and opportunities they face in life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.