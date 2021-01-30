MANKATO — A felon is facing new charges after a stolen gun and ammunition were found hidden in a seized truck sold at a police auction.
A man who bought a truck from a Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office auction recently turned in a pistol and two loaded magazines he said he found while adjusting a rear seat, according to a court complaint.
The truck was seized after an August 2019 pursuit involving Cody James Persinger, 31, of Truman, on rural roads west of Mankato. Persinger had a warrant and had methamphetamine in his truck.
Persinger pleaded guilty to felony drug and fleeing charges. He also has a prior drug conviction that makes him ineligible to possess a gun.
Persinger allegedly admitted the gun was his and said he did not realize it had been stolen when he bought it.
Persinger was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony possession of a gun after a prior conviction.
