Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.