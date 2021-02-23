SLEEPY EYE — A former Sleepy Eye teacher who was caught with child pornography will spend at least three years prison.
Neil Alexander Kirchoefer, 33, who previously taught at St. Mary's School, pleaded guilty to felony child pornography charges in August and was sentenced Tuesday in Brown County District Court.
Kirchoefer, of Eden Prairie, and formerly of Sleepy Eye, was charged in February 2019 after another teacher reported seeing an image on his computer. Investigators then found over 1,400 saved and shared photos and videos on Kirchoefer's electronic devices, charges said.
Kirchoefer also has coached girls and track for the joint St. Mary's and Sleepy Eye team. He resigned after St. Mary's placed him on leave.
There was no evidence that “any juveniles from Brown County were victimized,” a statement from the Sleepy Eye Police Department said.
Kirchoefer was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison. He'll be eligible for release in three years.
Kirchoefer will then spend 10 years on probation and must register as a sex offender.
