WASECA — A former Waseca woman accused of setting her bar on fire after she stole money from a youth group was sentenced to restitution and probation.
Rachelle Lynn Schoknecht, 49, was sentenced on felony theft by swindle and misdemeanor setting a negligent fire charges Thursday in Waseca County District Court. The felony charge will be dismissed if she completes three years of probation and pays $5,000 restitution in the theft case and $500 in the fire.
Schoknecht was a co-owner of the former Nashville Saloon and has since moved to Nashville, Tennessee.
In October 2018 Schoknecht was accused of withholding proceeds from the pull tab booth located in her bar that were supposed to go to the Waseca Hockey Association. She gave conflicting excuses and later accused employees, according to a court complaint.
The day after she was charged, firefighters responded to a small fire in the bar. Schoknecht's then husband, John Schoknecht, discovered the fire. He told investigators they lived above the bar and his wife kept claiming she smelled smoke and urged him to go downstairs.
There was profane graffiti written in the bar that Rachel Schoknecht claimed must have been left by an arsonist mad about the theft allegation. But the handwriting reportedly appeared to match Schoknecht's handwriting.
Schoknecht entered Alford guilty pleas in January, meaning she did not admit she is guilty of the crimes but believes she would be convicted if the cases went to trial.
A felony arson charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
The conditions of Schoknecht's probation include she cannot have any contact with members of the Waseca Hockey Association and cannot hold any position of “fiduciary responsibility for other's money.”
