HENDERSON — A loaded trailer broke away from a semi-truck Wednesday morning to cause road damage on Highway 19 east of Henderson.
The State Patrol closed the road throughout the day Wednesday as state highway workers surveyed damage to nearby guardrails. The road has since been reduced to one lane, which will continue through 5 p.m. Thursday.
A trailer carrying an excavator broke off from the semi as it was going up hill near the highway's Minnesota River crossing, then tipped over, according to KEYC.
Minnesota Department of Transportation officials say motorists can expect some traffic restrictions on the highway Thursday as workers repair the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.