Twin sisters Sharon Patterson and Karon Pohlman said physical education is in their blood.
During the past three years, the siblings have volunteered to lead the Stay Active and Independent for Life, or SAIL, fitness program since it came to North Mankato.
But the sisters have long stuck together throughout their careers. Both are retired Mankato school district PE teachers and taught there collectively for more than 30 years.
Now, the two are among three retired physical education teachers from the area to help lead the evidence-based strength, balance and fitness program for adults 55 and older.
Pohlman said Patterson first got her into leading the SAIL class together. “She said, ‘Don’t you think we should both become instructors for this?’ And then we ended up doing it together. I thoroughly enjoy it,” Pohlman said.
She said working with her sister is a treat, and it’s been a great transition from working in the Mankato district.
“We think alike and we teach alike, and it’s fun. We can bounce ideas off each other, and Sharon is an awesome advocate for this program as well,” she said.
“I’ve always been an advocate of staying healthy, staying active, because it does so much for everyone.”
You’ll often see Patterson teach the Monday class and Pohlman the Thursday session, Patterson said, although they’ll sometimes substitute for each other.
“We have a good time. Sometimes, it’s easier because we’re both teachers, that I teach on Monday and she teaches on Thursday because we both have that leadership in us, so it’s kind of hard for me to sit back and watch,” Patterson said. “I want to be up there and teach, too.”
Patterson said as a retired teacher, she’s excited to bring her experience to a new generation.
“It’s really cool. Being that I have that background, when we talk muscles, we talk stretching, we talk balance, I mean it’s all right there. I’ve got that to give to them. I feel the reward from it because they know which muscle they’re stretching. They know why they’re stretching, what they’re doing, and it’s nice to be able to continue it into our older life,” she said.
Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota’s Active Aging Programs brought the exercise class to southern Minnesota in 2017, but its North Mankato class didn’t start until fall 2020.
The sisters signed up to lead the class when it began and have been doing it ever since.
The free class, which takes place 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Messiah Lutheran Church, covers a warmup, aerobics, balance, strength and stretching.
Participant Mary Bergemann has been attending the class with her husband since it was offered. She said it’s a great way to stay active and engage with the community.
“We really like the class because we’re older and it keeps us going,” she said. “We’ve developed new friends because of it, and it keeps growing.”
Patterson said it’s been great to watch North Mankato’s edition of the class grow over the years.
“It’s been amazing, actually, because once they get into it, the word goes out. Then, a new person wants to come in, and a new person wants to come in, so that part has been amazing. It’s uplifting, actually, to see these people want to come in and exercise,” she said.
