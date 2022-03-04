Blue Earth County Historical Society has long been a repository for information documenting the lives of residents within the county’s boundaries. Now, the society is telling its own story, along with tales about a select number of items from its collection.
Founded in 1901, the Historical Society’s history is highlighted in an exhibit that opens Saturday in the history center.
One of the objects on display is a 1903 Edison phonograph. The cylinder-record player box provide viewers an insight as to how earlier county residents were entertaining themselves. Its water-damaged metal box reveals a bit of the history of the society.
“We had the phonograph player in storage at Sibley Park in 1951; it went through the flood,” said Shelley Harrison, BECHS’ archivist and exhibit curator.
“120 Years, 120 Stories: The People, Places and Objects That Shaped Blue Earth County” is a way for BECHS to demonstrate what’s kept in its museum and storage space, she said.
“We also want to talk about why we kept them.”
Harrison said the display is designed to show off the past 120 years. She borrowed the idea from a British Museum exhibit that showed off 100 objects from its collection that represented the 100 years previous to 2010. Later this year, the exhibit will be expanded to other sites in Mankato operated by BECHS.
Another piece in the display that dates back a century is a handstitched quilt made from ribbons once worn by local members of the Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal group for Union veterans of the Civil War. A white gown worn by a bride in 2008 also may be viewed by history buffs when they drop by the exhibit.
“It’s the newest wedding dress we have,” Harrison said.
There’s a myth that museums only want objects that are at least 100 years old, but BECHS has willingly accepted many items from recent times. For example, it has a 2018 calendar with a local organization’s name printed on its pages.
“History comes in our doors every day ... pieces of history that come back to Blue Earth County,” Harrison said.
These donations from the public help history center visitors recall what the residents of Lake Crystal, Cambria, Madison Lake or Amboy were doing during the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s as well as in this century.
Potential donors should keep in mind what personal items in use today would be of interest to future generations.
“What will we keep from today — ‘What dress did I wear during the pandemic?’” Harrison said.
The time several local residents donate to the society can be as precious as the objects in the collection. Longtime volunteer Larry Kortuem, of Madison Lake, was recently enlisted to help install the new exhibit.
Kortuem is a certified mechanic and he’s provided those skills to help get an old Pontiac and a 1916 fire engine running again and to made repairs to a stagecoach.
“And when Bishop Whipple’s carriage came in, its wheels needed to fixed.”
The new exhibit at the history center was not curated as a comprehensive history of the county, Harrison said.
Blue Earth County was founded in 1853. Most of BECHS’ collection represents the history of the county after the arrival European settlers and their descendants.
BECHS Executive Director Jessica Potter said the collection offers a narrow view of the county’s current population; she’d like to have more representation of new residents, such as the people who emigrated from Somalia.
Now is not the time to ask these refugees to donate to the collection, she said. “They need everything they brought with them.”
Potter wholeheartedly admits she is a “history geek.” However, she’s looking toward the future and has a vision for the spaces operated by the society.
“My dream is to create a gathering place where people can get together and share stories and learn from each other.”
She offered the COVID-19 pandemic as a suggested topic, saying the center could be “... a place where we could talk about what we’ve just been through.”
In a matter of days, the society’s effort to raise $240,000 in 120 days ends. BECHS BOLD campaign for its proposed expansion concludes Sunday.
BECHS has coined a name for all contributors to the campaign: “History Heroes.” The public may make donations online by going to: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/donate, or by mailing checks to 424 Warren St., Mankato MN 56001.
