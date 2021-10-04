ST. PETER — An infodesigner's exhibit is showing in the Schaefer Gallery at Gustavus Adolphus, in conjunction with the college's virtual Nobel Conference 57: "Big Data REvolution."
Twin Cities-based Arlene Birt will discuss "Putting Data Into Context" during a public reception 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the Schaefer Studio Arts building on campus.
Gustavus' Arts and Arts History Department is sponsoring the installation and display of participant-based artworks that use data as a means of visual creativity.
Birt incorporates behavioral psychology to visually explain the stories behind products and places and to help individuals connect emotionally to seemingly distant environmental topics.
The exhibit continues through Oct. 20 and may be viewed during gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There is no admission fee.
Birt's artist talk 6 p.m. Tuesday is available as a virtual option via Zoom by using the meeting id: 895 3002 5437 and the password: 50331856.
The Nobel Conference lectures begin 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and will be livestreamed for free at: gustavus.edu/events/nobelconference/2021.
