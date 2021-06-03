Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Becoming Brown County” opens Saturday at 2 North Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The 410 Project — “Faster Than Speed: Paintings by James Mackey” Friday through June 20 at 523 S. Front St. Reception 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Photographs by Dana Rose, of Alford, Iowa, through June 11 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — Paintings and mixed media by Gary Campbell Friday through July 3 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Paintings by Mary Ann (Morness) Jensen through June 30 and works by the late Marian Anderson through mid-September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, by appointment only; call 345-5566.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
