MANKATO — Free full-day Head Start preschool classes are being offered for the first time in Mankato this fall.
There are still openings for the new classes and in other Head Start opportunities in Mankato and St. Peter.
Head Start is a federally and state funded school readiness program for children ages 5 and younger. Services are offered free to low-income families and to children who have a disability or are in foster care.
The Minnesota Valley Action Council administers all of the Head Start programs for nine counties in south-central Minnesota.
The council has received additional federal funds to add full-day preschool in Mankato, said Chris Marben, child development services director.
MVAC is remodeling classrooms at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church — in the former Fitzgerald Campus of Loyola Catholic School. Half-day preschool programs continue to be offered in the church's Xavier Hall.
The Mankato Head Start location will serve the same number of children as last year: 150. But now more than 30 of them will spend a full day learning every weekday.
The additional hours will help the 3- to 5-year-olds become better prepared for kindergarten while working low-income families won't need to find additional child care, Marben said.
MVAC Head Start programs serve more than 560 children and their families.
In addition to preschool classes, Head Start provides home visits and parent education opportunities for families beginning during pregnancy. Along with academic readiness, Head Start connects families with other services, including housing, employment and health care support.
Amanda McGuire's three children all have participated in Head Start and she is now joining its staff as an aide in the new full-day program.
McGuire said Head Start helps parents in a multitude of ways.
“It's all about taking care of the entire family,” she said.
One element that benefited her family was tailor-made educational activities that parents can do with their children at home, she said.
McGuire also appreciates the opportunities the program provides parents to get together and learn from each other. She was a member of the parent council that gives input to program leaders and does community outreach.
“It builds a sense of community among parents,” McGuire said.
Mankato and St. Peter are the only sites that now have openings, said Gail Jewison, who oversees enrollment. She welcomed families to join wait lists for future openings at 13 other locations, including Mapleton, New Ulm, Waseca and Madelia.
For more information and applications go to mnvac.org.
