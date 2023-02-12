MANKATO — Matt Zigich brings a wealth of culinary experience to Olives restaurant, which he and his wife Valerie took ownership of last summer.
Originally from Duluth, Zigich went to culinary school in Hyde Park, New York, from 1994-96 and worked in Minneapolis at country clubs. He went to Slayton to help out at a restaurant, where he met his wife, and then came to Mankato, working as the chef at the Mankato Golf Club beginning in 2002.
He worked at Olives for 13 months before taking over the restaurant from the Massad family, who opened it in 2007.
“The menu is a complete revamp,” Zigich said. “I don’t have the Lebanese food, the schwarmas and stuff that is proprietary to their family.”
Some of his signature dishes include steaks, braised lamb shank, jumbo sea scallops, chicken piccata and a Cuban sandwich.
“We have a good pizza program. I make a margherita pizza in the wood-fire oven and that’s been going great,” he said.
“I do the double zero Italian flour, two-day ferment on the dough and hand pull them out on the line. You’ll see me tossing pizza every night. I really enjoy that.”
Valerie takes care of things outside the kitchen. “I do everything. Events upstairs, the front of the house, scheduling, you name it.”
The “upstairs” is banquet/meeting rooms in the Hilton that Olives caters for. “We do a lot of hockey banquets, Christmas parties, business banquets.”
She said the restaurant is doing well, but “it’s a cut-throat business. It takes a lot of time.”
Matt said being an owner brings new responsibilities and headaches.
“It’s something new each week. It’s a lot of hours but that’s the way of the business if you want things to be right. You have to manage all the equipment, and we’ve had some equipment issues. It takes away from the cooking part.”
He said he also found he didn’t know a lot about the bar side of the business.
“I realized I don’t know much about liquor. I have an old fashioned after work and try different bourbons. I’m learning more and buying some hard-to-find bourbons.”
But despite the headaches and hours, he loves the rewards.
“I enjoy coming into the dining room and meeting my guests who are just having fun. I love just chit chatting with people while they’re having fun.”
