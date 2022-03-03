ST. PETER — All Gustavus Adolphus College leaders wanted was to organize an event for nonwhite staff to be heard and appreciated, said Doug Thompson, vice president for equity and inclusion.
Once the invitation to a Feb. 25 luncheon went live, however, it was a matter of days before someone with no connection to campus filed a grievance claiming the gathering violated white employees’ civil rights.
In a Gustavus internal newsletter, the event was initially labeled the “People of Color & International Faculty and Staff Appreciation Lunch.” The foundation for the complaint, which The Free Press reviewed, was a phrase explicitly inviting people of color and international staff without mentioning white employees.
Mark Perry, a retired economics professor who taught at the University of Michigan Flint, said he took the omission to mean that white faculty were being excluded on the basis of race, a practice outlawed at federally funded institutions by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
He emailed the Chicago Office for Civil Rights on Feb. 7 asking for an investigation of the proposed luncheon.
Perry’s legal premise is wrong, said Myron Orfield, a professor of civil rights and civil liberties Law at the University of Minnesota.
And further investigation by the OCR is unlikely given that the event in question, held last week, had its name changed and a majority of its 20 or so attendees were white. Five, including Thompson, were Black.
“It is unfortunate that a person would assume we are excluding anyone,” Thompson said.
Orfield said identity-based gatherings don’t violate Title VI unless there is a “systematic enforcement mechanism” that excludes others from attending. For the Gustavus group to be in violation, its members would’ve had to refuse entry to anyone who is white.
Neglecting to mention a demographic in an invitation doesn’t constitute a civil rights infraction.
Racial affinity groups like the one at Prairie Winds Middle School in Mankato, which faced online uproar and claims of segregation after the school district promoted it in a Facebook post last month, are governed by the same rule, Orfield said.
He compared such groups to historically Black colleges and universities, which promote a racial identity yet are completely legal because non-Black people are allowed to attend.
It’s even legal for organizers to exclude people who are openly hostile to a group’s cause, Orfield said. Because the cause in this case was a celebration of nonwhite faculty, white people who promoted antagonistic views about race could be asked to leave — just not all white people.
“It’s not unconstitutional for people who are feeling attacked, feeling discriminated against, to exclude people who might be discriminating against them,” Orfield said.
Organizers of such groups say they help people in the numerical minority of a community to embrace their identity, a crucial part of anyone’s well-being.
Thompson said he arrived at Gustavus this August to find trauma, anxiety and exhaustion among many nonwhite students and staff at the predominantly white college. His VP position was created just over a year after the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Of more than 2,200 students enrolled at Gustavus, nearly 20% — about 440 individuals — identify as people of color, spokesperson JJ Akin said. That percentage is roughly 10% among faculty and staff.
“The intent is to bring a group together that in some cases feel isolated,” Thompson said of the luncheon. “They feel isolated in our world and sometimes on our campus. ...
“When we host events that acknowledge them, they feel seen, valued and heard.”
Moreover, event organizers said they always intended to welcome white allies. The invitation was meant to be implied by the message’s inclusion in a newsletter sent to all colleagues, Thompson said.
In response to confusion among faculty about who ought to attend, the official name was changed to “Black History Month Lunch” over a week before it was set to occur, Akin said. A new message clarified that “all faculty and staff” were invited.
Perry counted the name change as a win, however. He said in an email and on Twitter that the college “apparently canceled” the event following his complaint and stories by conservative media outlets such as The College Fix, which advertises a “daily dose of right-minded news.”
He conceded he has no connection to Gustavus, though he’s from St. Paul and earned his MBA at the University of Minnesota. He discovered the event after an anonymous tip, an occurrence he said is common given his reputation in right-leaning spaces as a “higher education watchdog.”
Programs that he targets often direct opportunities to underrepresented groups, such as students of color or women in STEM, in order to encourage their participation in a community.
Perry boasts he has filed more than 420 civil rights complaints, “the greatest number filed by an individual,” against higher-ed institutions as part of his mission to “expose the systemic sexism and racism” within them.
He cites as evidence of the alleged sexism and racism the “thousands of Title IX and Title VI violations that I have uncovered in my research.”
Legal matters aside, Thompson was eager to engage with Perry’s belief, written in an email addressed to Gustavus faculty, that specifically inviting nonwhite faculty to gather “would be a step backward towards greater racial division, separation, and resentment.”
“I would disagree 100%,” Thompson said.
“Because of these workshops and these initiatives,” he said, “we’re able to have those difficult conversations ... to go into deeper levels of appreciation of our differences. And finally getting to a place where everybody feels like they belong, no matter where they come from.”
He knows safe spaces are transient. But he believes they are crucial because they allow people of color to be vulnerable without fear of rebuke.
“Yes, eventually you have to go back into the real world and to live in those hostile environments, but I feel like we’re equipping our community with tools,” Thompson said. “Because it’s important to have the tools in order to have those conversations.”
Thompson echoed Ayan Musse, a school support worker at Prairie Winds who leads its racial affinity group, in saying that honest dialogue with leaders of support groups would dispel the myth that they only sow division.
“It’s the unknown that they fear,” Musse said of angry commenters. “They have no idea what it’s like to be a person of color in this community.”
“Critical dialogue” sessions held at Gustavus in the Center for Inclusive Excellence, which quadrupled in size at the end of 2020 with a $350,000 expansion, aim to erode the negative assumptions that arise in place of real understanding.
Director Thomas Flunker, who was at the Feb. 25 luncheon, said people are naturally wary to enter lofty conversations about identity and ideology.
“It scares people because sometimes when you’re digging into something that deep without really knowing who it is you’re talking to, people can feel targeted,” he said.
His solution, first attempted in 2018, was to create a space where everyone must adopt a similar mindset: not to debate or accuse, but to listen without comment while others share their life experiences. The conversations are open to all students and staff at Gustavus.
At the end of the luncheon, Flunker lamented people’s tendency to say, “Can’t we all just get along?”
If we could, he said, we already would be doing so. Any identity-based support groups wouldn’t exist.
His stance is that, obviously, we cannot — yet. His and Thompson’s work is responding to people’s needs and figuring out how we might do better.
By building a campus that’s more inclusive to people of color, Thompson said he aims to benefit not only them but everyone.
But for that to happen, he said, everyone has to be willing to listen.
