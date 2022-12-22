Accommodations are being made for the housing insecure and others in the Mankato area as the temperatures dip to dangerous levels, and hypothermia and frostbite become a concern.
“We are just firming up plans right now, but basically we will be letting people in a little earlier and get out a little later in the morning,” said Collette Broady Grund, director of administration and development for Connections Shelter in Mankato.
“Usually there’s an hour when we close and The Salvation Army opens for day shelter, so we will be trying to change up hours and be flexible so people won’t have to be outside for any length of time.”
The National Weather Service has issued an assortment of warnings that affect south-central Minnesota the next several days, including snowfall, bitter temperatures and blizzard conditions that occur until Saturday morning.
Normally open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., the shelter is now open from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. The 40-bed shelter is full, Broady Grund said, with the shelter serving 100 people a month.
Connections has had a lot of donations recently and has been able to provide the housing insecure who seek shelter there with the necessary cold-weather gear.
“We got a lot of donations and got everybody new boots and coats, long underwear, wool socks, mittens, and hats,” Broady Grund said. “All of those people who shelter with us are well-equipped. We are in good, good shape right now. It’s great.”
The shelter still seeks donations of hand and foot warmers because “we go through those like crazy,” she said. Connections tries to stock those items in their lobby, along with hot coffee.
“Normally we don’t have people come to the door who aren’t in shelter with us, but from now through Saturday we’ll get anything we have on hand for anybody who shows up at the door,” she said. “It’s our first cold spell. Every year we’re more prepared for this.”
For the housing secure, experts advise staying home when it’s this cold. Delay travel plans until weather conditions improve, said Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mike Maurer. You shouldn’t take any unnecessary trips, he said.
If you do travel, stock your car with all the necessities such as a blanket, gloves, hat, boots and some light food. Make sure your cellphone is charged and your gas tank is full, Mauer said.
“This storm is going to break,” he said. “Stay home. We recommend good common sense and only traveling if it’s really necessary travel,” he said.
“It’s important, when we have these types of weather conditions, to avoid travel altogether and delay it until the weather system moves through,” echoed Troy Christianson, a sergeant with the State Patrol. “If you do need to travel, be prepared for changing road conditions.”
If you go into a ditch, he advises you remain in your car with the flashers on so public safety responders can see it during white-out conditions.
“What cold weather are you talking about?” joked Scott Wojcik, when asked how he, as Kiwanis Holiday Lights president, is keeping volunteers safe at the display in Sibley Park. “We plan for this, especially with volunteers and trying to keep them safe.”
He said they’ve implemented a cold-weather rotation of volunteers so no one is outside for longer than 10 minutes. They also provide extra hand warmers, hot chocolate and coffee, and house volunteers in three heated buildings to get a break from the bitter cold.
It requires more than 2,500 volunteers to annually run the Holiday Lights display, Wojcik said. The event, in its 10th year, has only closed once because of weather-related issues.
If people are outdoors during this stretch, medical providers offer symptoms and precautions to be aware of.
“Tis the season, unfortunately,” said Sara Robinson, family medicine resident physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in East Ridge. “The big things we worry about on our end is making sure people stay safe because prolonged exposure to the cold and wind in particular can lead to some dangerous health conditions such as frostbite and hypothermia.”
She advises dressing for the weather if heading outside, including wearing several loose layers of warm clothing, making sure your ears are covered and wearing socks and mittens over gloves.
“There’s a statistic out there that even with proper covering, if the wind chill is less than minus 16 degrees Fahrenheit, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.”
The first stage of frostbite is called “frost nip,” the physician said, which is when you might feel cold skin, prickling, or some numbness or tingling. What is most worrisome is if the coldness gets into the deeper tissue layers, which brings about skin changes. Skin turns a different color and can become hard or waxy looking, and sometimes you lose sensation altogether.
“That is a sign of severe frostbite,” Robinson said.
Signs of hypothermia, meanwhile, are shivering that gets more intense, slurred speech, feeling drowsy and a lack of coordination. If this occurs, you need to warm yourself, she said.
If symptoms persist, it’s time to seek emergency help. “This is the season for it,” she said.
Older adults, babies and children are more likely to be at risk of getting hypothermia than others, said Katlyn Schweder, family nurse practitioner at Mankato Clinic. “In most cases with both frostbite and hypothermia, it can be prevented by not staying outside in the cold for too long,” she said.
That advice to stay inside is one that workers at Web Construction take seriously. The field staff of 15 tends to find indoor work on brutally cold days, said President Josh Williams, or they work inside the heated shop making necessary repairs to equipment, tools and tending to other indoor tasks that the team needs to catch up on.
