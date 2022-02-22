Russia’s slow but calculated march into eastern Ukraine continues to draw condemnation from world leaders, with Russian President Vladimir Putin moving ever so close to a full-scale war.
Should weary southern Minnesota residents, battling two-plus years of a pandemic and another key election year, be more concerned with this international conflict?
Yes, stresses retired Gustavus Adolphus College professor Denis Crnkovic. The 68-year-old Mankatoan is the former associate professor of Russian studies, retiring in 2019, after 35 years. He still holds the title of research professor at the St. Peter liberal arts college.
“The big question is, ‘Is it bluster? How deadly serious is he in this?’
“We’ve been here before,” Crnkovic says. “What’s different this time is Putin has moved 200,000 troops near the border of Ukraine.”
At the very least, the escalating Ukrainian-Russian conflict spells potential trouble for an American economy and an ever-volatile stock market, he said.
“If Russia moves into Ukraine, the bull market is over.”
The worst-case scenario? War and Russian expansion into Eastern Europe, according to Crnkovic.
“This is nearly as critical as the Cuban Missile Crisis,” Crnkovic says, drawing a comparison that tested the young John F. Kennedy administration in late October 1962. “If Putin moves into Ukraine, it’s not much different than Hitler moving into Poland.”
While Crnkovic is hopeful war can be avoided, that optimism is waning.
“I wish I had a crystal ball,” he said. “Unfortunately, I don’t think the current administration’s tough stance has had a strong impact in unifying the U.S. people.”
Crnkovic says Putin, now 69, exerts his authoritarian presence, “Russian patience” and the old “Soviet way,” just as he did moving through the KGB to the top of the Kremlin.
“We refuse to believe that Russians don’t look at the next four years of elections … And they constantly lie,” he says.
Crnkovic moves closer to joining the chorus of analysts who believe Putin may be heading to full-scale war to achieve that long-held goal of eastern European expansion. Putin’s emergence and fierce talk as far back as the 2007 Munich convention might have fallen on deaf ears, he says.
“Putin has solidified his army. He’s really increased the number of his ground forces and his weapons,” Crnkovic said. “And he’s seen the West as getting progressively weaker. And he sees himself as stronger. He wants to regain what he’s lost. Of course, this spells disaster for everyone on the eastern side.”
Crnkovic joined Gustavus in 1984, teaching Russian, Russian literature and culture courses. He had previously served as a lector and instructor of Croatian and Russian studies at Yale University. His post-doctoral work was at St. Petersburg (then Leningrad) State University.
Others share concerns
“The situation is worsening very quickly,” says political science professor Tomasz Inglot, director of the International Relations Program at Minnesota State University.
Inglot’s been at MSU since 1995 and has watched as Russian studies have taken a back seat to other Eastern Europe cultures. That, he believes, was a mistake.
“I’ve been saying for a long time, ‘Russia is not going away anytime soon.’ And nobody listened to me.”
Inglot said Tuesday he worries what the long-term effect on all of Europe might be. Russia’s advance deeper into Ukraine is concerning as Putin seeks “the reconstruction of the old Soviet Union,” according to Inglot.
“It’s the most dangerous thing,” he says.
Inglot voiced praise for the President Joe Biden administration’s early and frequent warnings of Putin’s plans and Russia’s anticipated move deeper into Ukraine.
“I think that he’s handled it brilliantly,” said Inglot, who had previously criticized the administration’s foreign policy moves. “And maybe now we have a chance to find some compromise, bringing Democrats and Republicans back together.”
Loramy (Mimi) Gerstbauer, political science professor and director of peace studies at Gustavus, says “the conflict in Ukraine is really complex and dates back to 2014.” But because it seems off the radar of many southern Minnesota residents, Gerstbauer chose the region for study in her spring 2021 semester class, “Conflict and Resolution.”
Gerstbauer looks at the current conflict beyond just Ukraine but as the potential “end of the liberal order.”
“Liberal as in human freedom — human rights, democratic government, free markets,” she said via email. “The liberal international order is upheld by international rules and institutions of cooperation that supposedly benefit the freedom and security of all.”
The movement toward autocratic leaders threatens those freedoms, Gerstbauer says.
“Growing trends of isolation and nationalism threaten this order, as does the decline of democracy. The number of countries that are democracies in the world has been on the decline since 2006.”
Gerstbauer agrees that Putin’s moves and influence are increasing, “along with what some see as a reduction of U.S. influence.”
“There is much to be critical about with U.S. foreign policy, but it is hard to dismiss the positive influence the U.S. has had in upholding the liberal order and even promoting democracy around the world.”
‘Russia against the western world’
Gerstbauer and Crnkovic both note that the role of NATO has been significant in the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian conflict, creating a flicker of hope.
“One of the things that I’ve noticed that’s different is how unified the NATO countries have been in their response to Putin,” Crnkovic says. “I’ve never seen that before.”
Gerstbauer believes the current crisis may renew deeper analysis of NATO’s value to both the U.S. and Europe.
“A fair number of students see involvement in NATO as a waste of U.S. resources, especially when (former President) Trump was right to call on European countries to contribute more to the alliance … If NATO is a relic of the Cold War, new 'Cold War' like tensions may make NATO matter even more.”
Gerstbauer taught political science in Warsaw, Poland, in spring 2015 as a Fulbright Scholar. But most of her students, she noted, were Ukrainian, not Polish.
“Many had been affected by the Russian invasion of 2014 and were seeking better opportunities in Poland. They were bright and accomplished young people who had dreams just like any U.S. student. I have a small personal connection to Ukraine through all of those students.”
Former Wells resident Esther Zdebko, a 2007 graduate of United South Central High School, served as a missionary in Ukraine from 2011 through 2016. She married Ukrainian-born native Valera Zdebko one year later. The couple reside now in Austin, but family members and friends, including her grandmother, live in the Mankato area. The Zdebkos moved to Minnesota in 2019.
Her husband, born in 1987 while Ukraine was still under the former Soviet Union, spends little time on American media and seems less concerned, Zdebko says. She, however, is worried.
“He has two sisters still in Ukraine. He’s not as concerned as I am because the U.S. news is grayer, more grim it seems. He says, ‘Remain calm. We’ve been through this before.’ It’s kind of a Ukrainian thing because Russia’s been at war with them for so long.”
She says the differences between the western and eastern parts of Ukraine are visibly and emotionally noticeable.
“It really gets grayer as you travel east. Western Ukraine is modern. There’s a little bit of light and progress. And flowers. It’s almost like a spiritual thing. There’s more hope (in the west).”
Zdebko agrees with U.S. foreign policy experts that Putin must be taken seriously.
“You can’t ignore that Putin is very smart. I hope Putin changes his mind. But I don’t think that’s possible.”
Gerstbauer agrees that it might be difficult to remain optimistic.
“But undoubtedly Ukraine matters much more to Russia than it does to the U.S. There is no skin in the game for the U.S. to start World War III to save Ukraine from Russia.”
These are critical times in the crisis regarding ongoing U.S. foreign policy, according to Gerstbauer.
“I actually think there’s a lot at stake for all of us here in the U.S. to consider,” she says. “Obviously, the threat of war, but also the continued decline in human freedom that affects us all. It’s kind of a slow death. Russia takes over Ukraine or parts of it. China and Hong Kong. Nicaragua, where an elected leader abuses power. The threats to democracy in the U.S. To me, it’s all related.”
Zdebko puts it this way: “It’s really Russia against the Western world. It’s frustrating that Ukraine gets caught in the middle.”
