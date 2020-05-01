Leaders of the Center for Rural Policy and Development didn't know what to expect when they scheduled a COVID-19 webinar to allow farmers and small-town Minnesotans to ask questions of key state officials.
The event was scheduled for late on a summer-like Friday afternoon, but more than 200 people signed up.
"Rural residents across the state are concerned," said the rural policy center President Julie Tesch of Waldorf.
For an hour, they heard about meat-packing plants, small-business concerns, health advice and more from two state commissioners and the director of the rural health office of the Minnesota Department of Health.
Four of 24 large meat-packing plants in Minnesota are closed because of COVID-19 infections, Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said.
"We're really in a triage situation," Peterson said. "We're getting curveballs thrown at us every day."
The Department of Employment and Economic Development is working to get unemployment benefits to self-employed small-business owners, said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove.
"We know that's a pressing issue in rural parts of the state, and we're working hard to get it right," Grove said.
The nature of outstate Minnesota — towns located miles apart, homes less densely packed than in big cities — might delay the arrival of the coronavirus but doesn't lessen the exponential rate of spread when it does arrive, said Zora Radosevich, director of the Office for Rural Health and Primary Care.
"The fact that there's fewer people and more space doesn't mean we won't have to deal with this disease," Radosevich said.
Grove said Minnesota has done better than most states at getting unemployment benefits rolling quickly for the massive number of people who've lost their jobs because of the pandemic. And it's been more nimble in providing assistance for the special circumstances of this economic downturn, such as people who can't work because they need to care for children who otherwise would have been in school.
But getting unemployment checks to self-employed people is a special challenge. Laid-off workers typically have their incomes recorded through the standard unemployment system. With self-employed people, DEED needs to get income records from the Department of Revenue before benefits can be determined and delivered.
"We have to make sure we protect the program against fraud," Grove said, adding that thousands of people are being processed through the system. "... You're likely eligible, and we'll reach out to you."
Petersen ran through the myriad impacts of the pandemic and the economic slump on agriculture and farmers before being asked several questions about meatpacking and livestock producers.
President Trump's order that meatpacking plants stay open won't solve the problem unless plant employees are assured they aren't risking their health, Petersen said.
"If those workers don't feel safe, they're not going to come to work," he said, adding that worker walk-outs will also occur in reaction to disease outbreaks. "We had it happen yesterday — not in Minnesota but in another state."
Peterson was asked if livestock farmers can expect financial help from the state to compensate for hogs or steers that need to be euthanized because there's no packing plant willing to buy them.
"That is on the table, and we're going to have to see what we can do there," Petersen said, suggesting farmers take note of the new revenue forecast the state will receive on Friday.
If news is particularly dire for the state budget, the federal government might be a more likely source of aid for livestock producers.
Radosevich emphasized rural Minnesotans shouldn't feel invulnerable if they've seen few reported COVID-19 cases in their area. Instead, those lightly touched areas should use the time to prepare plans as business owners and individuals for when the virus eventually appears.
"This delay should really be taken as an opportunity for when it does come to our communities," she said. "This doesn't mean we're home free."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.