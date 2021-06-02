NEW ULM — A man was injured in an explosion at a New Ulm grain elevator.
Firefighters were called to the Farmers Cooperative of Hanska's Burdick Elevator around 6:30 p.m.
One person was injured in the blast but was responsive as the person was taken to a hospital, according to a press release from the New Ulm Fire Department.
Crews spent about four hours at the scene, located at 201 N. Water St.
It was the second grain elevator explosion reported in Brown County. Firefighters were called to the Christensen Farms elevator near Sleepy Eye early Tuesday morning. Silos were damaged but no one was injured.
The causes of both explosions are still under investigation, with assistance from the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.