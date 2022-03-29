East High School speech coach Jennelle Zarn expresses amazement and pride each time senior Gavin Davis competes.
“Gavin is leaving his extemporaneous legacy,” Zarn says. “All the kids love Gavin. Gavin is a confident kid but not one who thinks he’s better than anyone else.”
Davis has refined his skills to the point that he’s qualified for national speech competitions and is being recruited by top colleges and universities. Recently, he was flown out to Lewis & Clark College, a private liberal arts college in Portland, Oregon.
On March 12, Davis qualified for his third consecutive National Speech and Debate Association speech tournament to be held in Louisville, Kentucky, in June. At the qualifying tournament at Eagan High School, Davis double entered in Extemporaneous Speaking – U.S. Topics, and Extemporaneous Speaking – International Topics, placing second in both.
Because one can only compete in one national category, Zarn says Davis chose the International Topics category. At last year’s national tournament, Davis placed in the top 64.
But it’s his East High School career in which Davis has left his mark.
“This is my sixth year in speech,” he reflected. “That’s crazy.”
And he’s noticed a change in his style and direction as a speaker. At first, “I wanted to be surprised. I wanted to not know what I’d be talking about. I wanted to be able to react.”
Now, as an 18-year-old senior who’s completing his second year of postsecondary enrollment options coursework at Minnesota State University, the topics are even more timely, more important.
“Now, I want to be able to be telling the truth,” Davis said, diving into speeches on the 2014 Crimean invasion or what’s been unfolding more recently in Ukraine. “What is happening is terrible. It’s so much more important.”
In Minnesota State High School League speech competition, Davis and others in the Extemporaneous Speaking category receive three questions, typically on current issues. They choose one, have 30 minutes to do research on the topic, then present a 7-minute speech, using only one 3-by-5 note card.
Davis prefers to not use a card, instead relying on his “extemporaneous genie,” a collection of 350,000 articles he’s downloaded into organized files. For his March 12 national qualifying competition, his question was: “Will international reaction move Russia out of Ukraine?”
“One of the really important things in Extemp is word efficiency,” Davis said. If you go over the 7-minute time allotment, you’re disqualified.
If it sounds difficult, Zarn says it is. Not only do you have to be on top of many current issues, you’ve got to turn that into an effective and persuasive speech. And organize those thoughts quickly.
“I could never be an extemporaneous speaker myself. It’s difficult,” Zarn said.
Davis also has taken time to mentor young East speech students. And while he’s spent far less time in the halls of East High School the past two years because of his MSU studies and the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s another part of speech he’s truly enjoyed.
“I like seeing their confidence grow,” he said. “It’s been really awesome to see them develop, that confidence of, ‘I know what went wrong and I know where I can improve.’“
Davis, the son of MSU professors Wade Davis and Leah White, says speech competition has helped him improve, as well.
“It gives you a skill set of what you want to do, of self-discipline,” Davis said. “It aligns really closely with academic achievement. And I’m still trying to figure out what I want to value.”
As far as Davis’ collegiate journey, besides the West Coast trip to Lewis & Clark College, he’s considered Macalester College in St. Paul, George Mason University in Virginia, and would love to get accepted into Princeton. His ACT score of 35 might help. And he smiles when his mom tossed out the possibility of continuing at MSU.
Davis tries to slow down, often unsuccessfully, to these major life decisions. He’s considering environmental law and would love ending up with a Washington, D.C., lifestyle and career.
“There’s so much pressure to figure it out now,” he said.
For now, Davis and his Cougar speech teammates will prepare for the April 9 Section 2AA tournament at Mankato West. There’ll be friendly competition with West speech students, Zarn said.
“The East and West kids are actually good friends,” she said. West’s top speech student at the recent Big 9 Conference meet in Albert Lea was Gianna Aloisio, named a conference champion in the informative category.
And from there some will move on to the MSHSL State Speech Tournament April 22-23 at Eastview High School in Apple Valley. Class AA competition is Friday; Class A is Saturday.
For Davis, sitting for the interview in a conference room at East High School adorned with pictures of Cougar sports activities, maybe part of his legacy will be to see a speech picture on the walls, too.
“That’d be nice,” Davis said.
