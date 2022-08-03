MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Elections Office will be offering extended primary election hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Courthouse, 204 S. 5th St.
Voters will be able to cast absentee ballots or return mailed ballots in advance of the primary election set for Tuesday.
Minnesota state law allows any eligible voter to vote early for any reason.
If voters plan to vote in person Aug. 9, they should visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us to confirm their voting location for this election. Redistricting may have changed the voting location for voters.
For additional questions or information, contact the elections office at 507-304-4341 or visit www.becvotes.org.
